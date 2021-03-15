Addressing a letter has probably become very routine to most people as the address format has not changed in many years. It was not that long ago that a new system of sorting mail was established and presented to the nation: the ZIP code. ZIP, an acronym for Zone Improvement Plan, was introduced in July 1963.
Since the earliest letters were sent via horse, simply a name and street address would suffice. Larger cities added zones in the 1940s to help sort mail, but this was not needed in smaller cities.
Much national publicity — including Mr. ZIP and songs — helped us to remember to use these new codes. Adoption of this new system was actually fairly quick. By December, one Ohio city reported that 95% of in-town business mail carried a ZIP code and 62% for out-of-town mail.
Even Santa was given a ZIP code — or at least the North Pole. “Like it or not, Postmasters of America, many of this year’s letters to Santa will be mailed without benefit of the whiskered gent’s ZIP code number. With time and proper indoctrination, generations of children will be raised knowing Santa Claus lives, not at the North Pole, but at the ‘North Pole Branch, 99701.’ ”
Preparing for the July introduction, the Johnson City Press-Chronicle began informing its readers how this new ZIP code system worked.
“Postmaster Guffey stressed ZIP Code goes into effect July 1 and urged that all residents learn the ZIP Code that serves them now and use it on their return address. Johnson City is one of 554 cities designated as ‘sectional centers’-focal points in the Post Office Department’s revolutionary ZIP code mail system to be unveiled July 1. Johnson City was chosen… because it serves as a main focal point of air, highway and rail transportation.
“On July 1, Johnson City will be assigned a three-digit number. This number, coupled with local zone numbers, will constitute the ZIP code of the various delivery units in this sectional center. By glancing at the first 3 digits of the ZIP code, Postal employees will be able to immediately determine that mail is destined for Johnson City. When it arrives here, by glancing at the last two digits, our sectional center will know exactly what town and what neighborhood the letter goes.
“If you live in the zone delivered by carriers from the Main Post Office, your ZIP Code number is 37601. If you live in the zone delivered by carriers from the Carol Reece Station, your ZIP Code number is 37603.” Individual ZIP codes for towns and cities all across East Tennessee were then announced.
