ROGERSVILLE – Approximately 200 employees at the ZF plant in Rogersville (formerly known as TRW) were notified Thursday the plant will be closing at the end of next year when the plant’s main manufacturing contracts are set to expire.
Employees were told Thursday that the plant, which has operated in Rogersville for the past 47 years, would be shut down as of December 2021.
Rogersville’s sister plant near Marion, Virginia, which employs 50-60 people and has been in operation for 28 years, will shut down at the end of 2022.
ZF North America senior communications manager John Wilkerson told the Times News Thursday that the ZF facilities in Rogersville and Marion produce steering gears primarily for light passenger vehicles with some steering gears for commercial vehicles being produced in Rogersville.
The plant’s largest customers are General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
“I can confirm that today ZF announced the closure of its Rogersville, and Marion steering manufacturing facilities,” Wilkerson said. “This difficult decision was reached because the plant’s major business contracts are ending with little significant replacement business secured. We will be assisting employees in seeking employment as the plant production reaches an end.”
The factory location on U.S. Highway 11W on the west end of Rogersville was originally slated to be a Burlington textile plant. As plant construction was nearing completion in 1971, however, the textile industry shifted to overseas manufacturing and Burlington put the property up for sale.
Hawkins County Industrial Board Chairman Larry Elkins recalled Thursday that at the time TRW had recently added several major manufacturing contracts and was in search of a new manufacturing facility.
He noted that the IDB at the time worked hard to get the TRW plant into Rogersville, and production began in 1973.
Elkins recalled that in it’s heyday the plant employed more than 700 people. He described news of the plant closure Thursday as “horrific” and “devastating”.
“For 47 years this has been a mainstay of our community, and it’s always been among the top two or three employers in our area as far as pay and benefits,” Elkins said.
“It’s been slowly waning, but knowing it’s never going to come back is just horrible.”
It’s a very marketable property
Elkins said that with ZF’s blessing the IDB will work with its partners including NETWORKS, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to market the 270,000-square-foot facility and hopefully bring in a new company and jobs.
It’s a very marketable property, Elkins said, but the plant’s age will be a hindrance.
“The Spec Building that we sold at Phipps Bend doesn’t have a floor in it so you can build it any depth you want, and you can put the electrical and plumbing where you want it,” he said. “This plant, at 47 years old, has got issues of its own. If you drive through Hamblen County you see a lot of empty factory buildings. They’re not as easy to market as a new one.”
Elkins added, “That’s why the TRW building was so easy to sell in 1971. Burlington didn’t even have the floor in yet. TRW was able to come in and finish that facility the way they wanted. It worked out perfectly the first time. Finding an occupant for that location now is going to be a whole new ballgame.”
Wilkerson noted, “{span}At this time we are concentrating on continuing to satisfy our customers with quality products until the contracts end. We will carefully consider what is best for the site and the community in the future once production has completed.”{/span}