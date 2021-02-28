The eight-county Northeast Tennessee region’s pandemic total for COVID-19 cases topped 50,000 for the first time Sunday, reaching 50,022.
The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily report for Sunday:
Statewide
• 18 new deaths and 1,117 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,411 deaths and 775,004 cases.
• 97% (749,863) of those cases were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age: nine in the 71-80 group; six in the 81-plus group; two in the 51-60 group; and one in the 61-70 group.
Northeast Tennessee
• Zero new deaths and 51 new cases were reported for the eight-county region.
• New cases by county: 19 in Washington; 13 in Sullivan; seven in Hawkins; six in Greene; five in Carter; one in Unicoi; zero in Johnson; and zero in Hancock.
• Active cases by county: 313 in Sullivan; 193 in Washington; 152 in Hawkins; 82 in Greene; 81 in Carter; 45 in Unicoi; 29 in Johnson; and seven in Hancock.
Positive rates
• Statewide: 6.77% of the 11,423 new test results reported statewide Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
• Ballad Health: As of Friday, 9.7% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.