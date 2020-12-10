Downtown Johnson City is decidedly in the holiday spirit despite the gloomy year we’ve had.
The Blue Plum Organization and the city of Johnson City wisely elected to forgo the annual Christmas parade to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus among both participants and crowds along the streets.
Instead, Blue Plum worked with various businesses and organizations to light up Founders Park with 65 decorated and brightly lighted Christmas trees for the remainder of the year. It’s truly a sight to behold.
When the event launched on Saturday night, though, people still flocked into the park to revel in the experience. Unfortunately, far too many did so without masks. Yes, everything was outside, but the number of people in close proximity was still reason enough for apprehension.
The lack of caution exemplified in the park is regrettably the norm. Despite the pleas of every sensible human being on the planet, people still are treating COVID-19 precautions as optional and even objectionable.
That’s clear from the numbers.
Ballad Health reached another grim milestone in the pandemic Wednesday. The health system’s census reached more than 300 current COVID-19 inpatients.
This came on the heels of Ballad’s announcement last week that it had placed a refrigerated trailer on the Johnson City Medical Center campus to serve as a secondary morgue to handle the overflow from COVID-19-related deaths.
In the past seven days alone, 91 people in Ballad’s footprint in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia had died from complications of the virus.That’s more than 11 percent of the death toll since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
In Northeast Tennessee, 73 people had died from COVID-19-related causes so far in December — just nine days into the month. The region is on pace to smash the record set in November of 176 deaths in a single month. Current infections — the net of new cases in a two-week period minus deaths — reached an all-time high under that standard Wednesday at 3,296.
If we continue on this path, which appears almost certain, our hospitals will run out of capacity to cope with COVID-19 by the end of the holiday season.
On a personal level, Ballad’s frontline caregivers already are there.
If you’ve visited our website lately, you might have seen the series of videos developed by RegionAHEAD — the Appalachian Highlands Economic Aid Directory, a product of the ongoing campaign for regional cooperation. The videos feature the people on the forefront of this pandemic — nurses and clinical nursing assistants who have the physically and emotionally draining task of caring for patients stricken with the debilitating and deadly virus.
The toll of what caregivers experience is clear in their faces, their voices and in their pleas for greater caution. They’re tired of watching patients suffer. They’re tired of seeing lonely, awful deaths.
We’ve come to the unfortunate conclusion that their pleas for mask adherence and social distancing in public will go nowhere among the most vehement of anti-maskers and conspiracy theorists. Their fantastical notions won’t be undone until someone close to them is gravely ill or succumbs to COVID-19 — maybe not even then.
But there are still many out there who are simply too casual about precautions. They may dine out in crowded restaurants. They may attend gatherings with people outside their households. If they do don masks, they may wear them below their noses or remove them for conversations.
It’s these people the caregivers in the RegionAHEAD videos hope will watch and listen. We do, too.
Visit JohnsonCityPress.com/photo-video/video/ to see and hear for yourself.