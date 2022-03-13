Washington County lawmakers are helping Gov. Bill Lee to expand new workforce development programs in Tennessee.
State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said in February he had put on hold legislation that he and state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, have filed to broaden the curriculum at Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology to include the “middle college” concept.
Instead, Hicks said he and Crowe will work with Lee to pass the governor’s own initiatives to create a pilot program for such dual enrollment programs at TCAT campuses in Boones Creek, Elizabethton and Kingsport.
“The governor is looking to expand TCAT dual enrollments in a big way,” Hicks said. “We are being asked to carry the governor’s bill in the General Assembly. I want to make it easy as possible for students to be involved in these programs.”
Lee announced his plan to expand TCAT and other workforce development programs during his annual State of the State address to the state General Assembly earlier this year.
“We are seeing steady enrollment in our Tennessee Colleges of Applied Technology when other academic disciplines have declined,” Lee said. “These Tennesseans stand ready to wire our houses, build our cars and nurse our sick back to health. We need them on the job now, not on a waitlist.”
The governor told lawmakers he is committing $200 million in TCAT expansions “to help double our skilled workforce by 2026 and ensure that any Tennessean wishing to further their education can immediately enroll in a TCAT.”
Hicks and Crowe introduced a bill in January to implement a dual enrollment program at TCAT campuses that will allow high school students to be able to earn sufficient TCAT or community college credits while they are still in high school.
This middle college concept allows a student in Tennessee to graduate high school with not only a diploma, but also with a TCAT certificate or an associate degree in vocations such as nursing, welding or mechanics.
Hicks is also working to make state college scholarship money from the Tennessee Lottery available for students in the dual enrollment middle college program at TCAT campuses in Elizabethton, Kingsport and the one now being developed at the old Boones Creek Elementary School.
Officials have been working to make the TCAT-Boones Creek campus a regional dual enrollment center where area high school students will have access to a variety of new programs.
The campus would also allow the state to expand the curriculum already offered in Elizabethton.
State officials hope the Boones Creek campus will also address a critical backlog in instructional programs for welding, heavy equipment operation and diesel repair.
Washington County school leaders officially signed a lease-to-own agreement with the state in December to transform the old Boones Creek Elementary School into a satellite campus for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton.
Education and business officials say the deal will be a boon to local high school vocational education curriculums and fill a need for adult workforce development programs in the region.
“This will help fill an employment pipeline that drives us as a region,” Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said at a signing ceremony held at the school system’s administrative offices in Jonesborough. “It will provide jobs and attract new jobs.”
The Washington County Board of Education voted in 2021 to approve the concept of leasing the former elementary school property to the state to allow the Elizabethton TCAT to expand its vocational and workforce development training programs. Boyd said the lease agreement calls for the property to revert back to Washington County Schools if it is no longer used as a TCAT campus.
Officials with the TCAT in Elizabethton say the idea of using the former elementary school as a satellite campus first surfaced in March 2019.
The proposal was given a major boost when Lee included $54 million in the current state budget to help TCATs across Tennessee reduce a backlog of students waiting to be enrolled in vocational programs.