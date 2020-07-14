ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man was killed Tuesday afternoon after a landslide covered the excavator he was operating near Rogersville.
The victim was identified as Chris Williamson, 43, who was removing dirt from a hillside behind Express Hauling, 224 Route 70-N.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lt. Cory Young said rescuers were dispatched to the scene around 2:06 p.m. on a report that the mountain had slid off onto an occupied excavator.
“The excavator was covered by approximately 20 feet of dirt,” Young said. “One of the local towing companies, Greer Performance, was on the scene pretty quick and we tried to remove the debris. We quickly determined that it was going to be a recovery operation due to the injuries that he sustained.”
Tiger’s Towing from Bulls Gap and Lynn Hope Towing from Greene County responded as well. With Greer, they were able to hook to the excavator and pull it away from the hillside.
“The cab was virtually crushed by all the dirt and the rock that fell down on it,” Young noted.
He added that the property owners have been slowly cutting back the hillside from the rear of the site for years.
That business is located on Route 70-N just north of Highway 11-W. Route 70-N was closed between the National Guard Armory driveway and Caney Creek Road until shortly after 5:30 p.m. when Williamson’s body was recovered