KINGSPORT — The Women’s Forum of New York recently honored Eastman Chemical Company for increasing its female representation.
The group honored Eastman at its Breakfast of Corporate Champions event on Wednesday for achieving at least 35% female representation on its board of directors. According to a press release from Eastman, 36% of its board of directorsare female.
“For over 100 years, Eastman’s products have made life better for millions of people around the world. To achieve our vision, we continually strive to be a company that welcomes people of all backgrounds, cultures, and experiences, and that starts at the top with our board,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board board chair and CEO, in the press release. “In terms of gender diversity, we’ve publicly committed to achieve gender parity across all levels of our professional workforce by 2030.”
The number of women in senior leadership positions at Eastman has increased in recent years, the release said. Four of Eastman’s eleven board of directors seats are currently held by women — Vanessa Allen Sutherland, Julie Holder, Renée Hornbaker and Kim Ann Mink.
“We salute Eastman for their impressive success to achieve greater gender balance in their corporate boardroom,” said Janice Reals Ellig, the Breakfast of Corporate Champions founder and chair, in the release. “As part of the Women’s Forum of New York’s ongoing ‘Corporate Board Initiative,’ we’re proud to honor Eastman as an important member of the 2021 class of Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way.”
The Women’s Forum of New York is a network of female leaders who represent the highest levels of professional achievement across all multiple sectors throughout New York City. The by-invitation group of more than 500 women is dedicated to the advancement of women’s leadership through programs designed to enrich members’ lives. These programs include the Education Fund, which enables talented women whose potential has been disrupted by unforeseen adversity to resume their education, and the Corporate Board Initiative, which extends and expands the contribution of women leaders through corporate board participation. For more information, go to https://www.womensforumny.org/.Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. Eastman is headquartered in Kingsport.
For more information, visit www.eastman.com.