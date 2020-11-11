A woman from Gray with no particular attachment to the military is doing her part to celebrate and honor veterans.
And that commitment benefited several who attended a Veterans Day event on Wednesday.
Pat Martin’s mission is such that she goes looking for veterans, and she knew there would be plenty of opportunity at the ceremony for her to pay tribute by gifting military-themed quilts to any veteran wanting one.
“I started making patriotic quilts for the veterans in 2012 ... it’s just my way of giving back,” Martin said. “I just felt the need in my heart (to do it). I don’t take any money for them. I’ve made close to 300 and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”
Martin said she likes to meet the veterans who receive her quilts to hear their stories, if they’re willing to tell it.
“It’s just my calling, I guess,” she said.
Martin handed out several quilts Wednesday, including to William Casiva and Dave Frazier.
Each was appreciative of Martin’s gift.
Frazier said he sees Veterans Day as a time of remembrance and an opportunity to pay attention to what’s going on in the nation. He’ll use his quilt to keep warm this winter, he said.
Likewise, Casiva said he’ll treasure the gift and keep it with his military memorabilia.
The Veterans Memorial event — as always — was at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month, the anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the World War I hostilities between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.
It and an earlier event in Johnson City were abbreviated and sparsely attended this year compared to prior years because of COVID-19, but the ceremonies were nonetheless poignant in remembering veterans who have served or are serving in the armed forces.