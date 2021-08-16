KINGSPORT — An attempted traffic stop by Sullivan County Sheriff's officers ended with the allegedly armed driver shot to death by gunfire from three deputies, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The state agency shared the following:
• Just before 10 p.m. Sunday, Sullivan County deputies spotted Katelyn L. Harris, 29, who they knew to have outstanding felony warrants, traveling along John B Dennis Highway in Kingsport.
• A traffic stop was initiated, but Harris refused to stop.
• A pursuit ensued, with Harris eventually traveling onto Interstate 81 and into Greene County.
• Harris drove to Exit 44 and turned north on Jearoldstown Road. A short time later, she ran off the roadway, at which point a passenger got out of the vehicle and was taken into custody.
• During the encounter with the passenger, deputies noticed that Harris had a gun. While deputies ordered her to drop the weapon, she reportedly put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward deputies. Three deputies fired shots, striking Harris. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
• District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, 3rd Judicial District, requested the TBI investigation of the circumstances leading to the shooting.
• Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with Armstrong for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the district attorney requesting TBI’s involvement.