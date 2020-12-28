Staff report
PINEY FLATS – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman with second-degree murder of her boyfriend, according to a news release.
Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Dispatch received a 911 call from 341 Warren Road in Piney Flats in reference to a shooting, the release states. The caller identified herself as Teresa Sherrill, 48, and stated that her boyfriend, John Sherrill, had attacked her.
“Ms. Sherrill stated that she shot Mr. Sherrill,” the news release states. “Upon arrival, deputies discovered John Sherrill, age 71, deceased.”
The victim appeared to have both knife and gunshot wounds, according to police. As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant charging Teresa Sherrill with second degree murder.
Teresa Sherrill was held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.