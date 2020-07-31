On Thursday, Johnson City had about 20 employees in quarantine and awaiting test results because of exposure or potential exposure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
That’s a figure that changes every day, said City Manager Pete Peterson, but it’s the largest number of city employees in isolation that he can remember.
Almost all of those cases are a result of exposure outside of work, Peterson said, but there have been some that may have resulted from contact in a work-related situation, such as during an inspection.
“The take away from that is? (COVID-19 is) everywhere,” Peterson said, “and I mean everywhere. ... Everybody in this community needs to approach everyone they come in contact with as if the person they’re in contact with is positive. The disease is spreading exponentially quick.”
At this point, Peterson said the virus has not impacted the city’s ability to provide services. In March, he said leaders recognized the city could reach a point where a large number of its employees were unavailable because of exposure to COVID-19.
The city started putting together contingency plans and is now implementing some of those strategies.
As the region sees a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, Johnson City is again making adjustments to its operations. The city announced on July 23 that it would be conducting most meetings, including those of the Johnson City Commission and the Planning Commission, electronically and said Wednesday that it would be limiting public access to its development services department through Aug. 14.
Multiple people in the city’s development services department are in quarantine, Peterson said, which has made it necessary to close the building to the public. The city has enough employees in the building to continue operations.
“We just can’t afford for any of them to get exposed at this point because that would put us in a staffing shortfall,” he said.
As precautions, Peterson said the city is conducting staff meetings by phone calls or through video conference, and officials are communicating daily to employees the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.
To reduce exposure, the city has put up barriers between work stations and spread employees apart. Break rooms are closed, and water fountains are no longer being used. Masks are also required in common areas.
So far, Peterson said the city has not experienced any spread among employees.
To eliminate risk of serious infection, some employees that suffer or live with someone who suffers from ongoing medical issues are continuing to work from home. During the spring, the city had a number of employees who were working remotely, but they have now returned to the office.
“A lot of what we do you can’t really do from home,” Peterson said.
Johnson City has 914 full- and part-time employees, and Peterson estimated that employees in the public works, water and sewer, parks and recreation, police and fire departments constitute about three-quarters of the city’s workforce.
“They got to come to work everyday,” Peterson said.
Another obstacle the city is trying to overcome? How to provide child care to its employees and other businesses in the community.
Since March, almost every meeting Peterson has attended that deals with adapting to the spread of COVID-19 has involved conversations about child care.
“It’s huge,” Peterson said. “It impacts every aspect of our life.”
The city has considered enrolling the children of employees in the Johnson City School system’s Educare Program, or even using some its currently closed or underused facilities, such as the Memorial Park Community Center, the Carver Recreation Center or the Langston Centre, as makeshift child care centers.
The city would have to assess its capacity and conversations are still ongoing, but employees prioritized for these services would likely include school teachers, first responders like fire fighters and police officers and workers at water and sewer plants — any services that are considered “mission critical.” The children of Ballad Health employees, such as nurses or respiratory therapists, may also be eligible.
“What we’re trying to do is get out in front it and have some solutions before it becomes a big problem,” Peterson said.