Johnson City’s Winged Deer Park combines history, a scenic lakefront location and acres of ball fields and walking paths to rank as one of the region’s most popular destinations.
Winged Deer, located at 4137 Bristol Highway, offers amenities that you won’t find at many other parks.
When Johnson City commissioners were first presented with the idea of creating Winged Deer Park, there were some who were skeptical of its location.
It was the late 1980s, and the J. Norton Arney family farm was purchased by the city in hopes of developing a recreational complex near the banks of Boone Lake.
Several city leaders at the time thought a park on the Arney farm would be too far of a drive for many Johnson City residents. Nonetheless, Winged Deer Park was established in 1991.
Thirty years later, the sprawling 200-acre site has become one the most popular and most identifiable parks in Johnson City. The original Arney farmhouse is now the city’s Parks and Recreation administration office.
The complex includes five lighted softball fields, batting cages and an 18-hole disc golf course. The lakefront area provides boating access, a handicap accessible boardwalk and an amphitheater and festival space.
Winged Deer also has a half-mile flat track that encircles the ball field. The wooded, paved and lighted trails measure 1.5 miles.
The park’s historical area features the Robert Young Cabin, which is one of Johnson City’s oldest dwellings. It was built in 1776 on property near Brush Creek and restored in 1938 by the Veterans Administration and John Sevier Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.
The cabin was relocated to Winged Deer Park in 1996.
The park is also home to the Massengil Monument, a 24-foot statue that was originally erected by Dr. Samuel Evans Massengil of Bristol to honor his great-great-grandfather as well as all of the westward pioneers who settled the region.
Winged Deer Park is the site of the James H. Quillen Historical Tree Arboretum, which features more than a dozen of varieties of trees.
And the park has the largest collection of naturalized bluebell flowers in Northeast Tennessee, which only bloom for a short period in early spring. These bluebells are a centerpiece around the park’s “back 40.”