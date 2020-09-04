If anything is universally true about the news business, it’s that even the simplest of word choices can dramatically affect how people interpret a message.
Sometimes in the zeal to communicate something accurately and concisely, writers forget that a word can be loaded with volatile implications. Others may intentionally choose an inflammatory descriptor for the desired impact. Choosing between “demonstrators” and “protesters,” “argued” and “debated,” or “frustrated” and “angry” — to name just a few examples — can broadly change meaning.
It’s hard to say what a Norfolk Southern Railway media relations representative intended Thursday when he used the word “trespasser” to describe a pedestrian killed on the company’s tracks in west Johnson City the night before.
What we can say is that while the description is accurate, it was a poorly timed and insensitive way to address a person’s death.
Yes, anytime someone ventures onto tracks and the adjacent right of way other than to move through a crossing, that person is trespassing on railroad property. More importantly, the person risks great injury and even death by doing so, and that should have been Norfolk Southern’s clearly articulated point.
It’s important to remind people to stay off the tracks and be careful at crossings. We’ve reported on numerous fatalities over the years, often involving a driver who miscalculated the timing at a crossing or a pedestrian who ignored the danger altogether. Failing to abide by crossing bars and warning lights and bells has resulted in far too many deaths.
Perhaps using the criminal term “trespasser” in Wednesday’s death was Norfolk Southern’s way of deterring others from making that mistake. Authorities had not yet — at least publicly — indicated how the woman wound up in the train’s path and exactly at what point on the tracks the impact occurred. For a grieving family, emphasizing that the deceased violated the railway’s property rights added insult to injury. That point certainly could have been achieved in a broader reminder about track protocol.
Word choices matter.
On more than one occasion, our writers and editors rightly have been called out for our failures in this regard. Despite our best efforts, unintended meanings sometimes creep into a story. At other times, though, we’ve been unfairly criticized when guttural reactions get in the way of common sense.
Is our culture becoming hypersensitive? Perhaps. More often than not, however, the call to mind your tongue arises from the use of truly inappropriate words, phrases and old chestnuts. The debate over what most call “political correctness” is just that in our view — a political way of dismissing the valid concerns of others.
Choosing your words carefully displays character, not pandering.