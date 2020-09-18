Washington County is home to 17 state-licensed clinics that offer buprenorphine treatment, possibly making it one of the densest counties in Tennessee for that form of therapy.
According to a database maintained by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Davidson County has the most non-residential office-based opiate treatment facilities in the state, totaling 21, Washington County is second with 17, Knox County is third with 16 and Sullivan County is fourth with 10.
Officials said the location of these facilities oftentimes align with spots experiencing high rates of opioid addiction.
“It’s a fair statement to say that the clinics do tend to correlate to where we are seeing more opioid use disorder and diagnosis (in the state),” said Alex King, the deputy assistant commissioner of the state’s division of administrative and regulatory services.
Used in medication-assisted treatment, which also involves counseling and behavioral therapy, buprenorphine is a partial-agonist used to treat opioid addiction, meaning that it only partially activates opioid receptors in the brain when it binds to them, unlike full-agonists like heroin or methadone.
“So you can completely saturate your brain’s opioid receptors and it will only activate them let’s say halfway — it’s a partial amount,” said Dr. Wesley Geminn, the department’s chief pharmacist and the state opioid treatment authority. “Any increasing dosages will not have any additional effect.”
Buprenorphine is one ingredient in a brand-named drug called Suboxone, which also contains a medication called naloxone used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
In a controlled environment used without other substances, Geminn said the treatment is safe.
“When using buprenorphine alone, it is almost impossible to overdose on it,” he said.
Although 17 facilities are tallied in Washington County, King said not every single physician that performs buprenorphine treatment requires a license from the state.
If a physician is seeing at least 150 patients, or more than 25%, for buprenorphine treatment at a single location, then providers must obtain a license.
“There is a pretty extensive process for credentialing of that agency to be able to get that license and perform that service,” King said.
The fee for a license is $1,500 per year. The state also gathers basic information and screens providers, checking their citizenship and if they’re on the abuse registry or the sex offender registry.
Physicians must also turn in personal references; medical directors must have an unrestricted Tennessee medical license and hold a waiver from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
Once the clinic receives its license from the state, regulators will conduct annual inspections of the office’s policies and procedures, personnel files and client files.
King said the state is involved in limiting diversion, a term used to describe when individuals obtain or use prescription drugs illegally, but law enforcement is most directly engaged in that effort.
The state reviews records to determine whether patients coming in for a drug screen have results that indicate potential diversion: Was buprenorphine in their system, were other substances in their system, etc.
Additionally, Geminn said the state requires clinics to have a diversion control plan, which includes randomized call backs. Patients have to bring their medication back to the clinic to be counted to ensure they’re not using more than prescribed.
“Usually, if there are signs of diversion, it’s important to know what the motivation is behind that diversion and how to prevent it from occurring in the future,” Geminn said.
That can involve providing increased services, such as more frequent counseling sessions or more frequent drug screenings.
Geminn said most diversion occurs because the patient wants to make money or help someone not in treatment.
“Not many people abuse buprenorphine solely for the effect to get high,” he said. “It really doesn’t quite provide the high that other cheaper alternatives do, like heroin. In fact buprenorphine illicitly is quite expensive, and there’s much easier, cheaper ways to get high.”
Asked where the method fits in the spectrum of addiction treatment, Geminn said organizations like the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration say medication-assisted treatment needs to be an option for all patients, but there will be some individuals with patient-specific factors that prefer not to use this methodology.
“What they’re finding is that individuals who do use medication-assisted treatment are often retained in treatment longer and seemingly have slightly better outcomes,” he said.