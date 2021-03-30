KINGSPORT — What local elementary and high school system served an average of more than 6,800 meals a day in the 2019-20 school year and had the eighth-highest ACT composite score in Tennessee?
Those are data tidbits from Kingsport City Schools’ second-annual data dashboard, although parts of the report are included this year because of a lack of standardized testing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 dashboard went out recently as part of the annual report and calendar to Kingsport City Schools’ parents. It represents the 2019-20 school year.
“Our Strategic Plan Data Dashboard is one way we hope to communicate a broad scope of information about KCS performance to our community,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said.
“It typically includes both state assessment data, as well as other key metrics in which we believe our community has interest,” True said. “By including both formal assessment data and other performance criteria, we feel this paints a more complete picture of our district. This is especially important in a year like last year, where state assessments were not given due to COVID-19.”
Items not included because no new testing data exists to compare with previous data are the third-grade reading level proficiency in the Academic Report Card section and the standardized testing results in the State Testing segment.
Among items in the document:
• College and Career Readiness reported an ACT composite of 22.0, compared to 19.9, ranking eighth highest in Tennessee and a graduation rate of 94.3%. Dual enrollment classes had 232 students taking 689 courses to earn 2,168 credits.
Also, in the ACT WorkKeys program, 13 students earned Gold or Platinum level, which qualifies them for 93% of profiled jobs in the nation. And 687 students earned industry certifications in the 30 certifications the system offers.
The system had 362 student visits to school nurses and 2,630 breakfasts and 4,262 lunches served. On average in the system, buses are driven 2,568 miles each school day to deliver 1,885 students, while about 110 individual students visit school counselors, not counting classroom sessions.
The dashboard also included Portrait of a Graduate, which is described as a community vision of Kingsport aspirations for all students. Its broad areas are perseverance, empathy, adaptability, critical thinking and integrity.
Also in the Report Card, Finance and Enrollment included enrollment demographics, including 35.15% economically disadvantaged and enrollment in K-12 grades of 7,599. The percentage of the budget dedicated to instruction was 76.4%, compared to a goal of at least 75%.
And Athletics and the Arts included Dobyns-Bennett Chorus performances at Music for All National Choir Festival in Chicago, the D-B Marching band performance at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif., and the Girls Cross Country team being state champions.