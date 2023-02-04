BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s boys basketball team sent its five seniors out in style on Saturday with a manhandling of interstate foe Union, 56-35, at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
The Wolves (17-10) matched last season’s win total behind a balanced offensive effort that saw nearly every player to get in the game score. Wade Witcher had a team-high 12 points for West Ridge, which played without the injured Avery Horne, which played without the injured Avery Horne.
“It was a great Senior Night for us and Union plays tough,” Wolves coach John Dyer said. “They presented us with some matchup problems and we finished the game really strong. We got five or six stops in a row late and that was big.”
West Ridge shot 23-for-43 from the field and held Union (7-12) to just 14-for-50 from the field.
“When Avery Horne goes out, we’re still a work in progress,” Dyer said. “I think we were a better team today than we were last Tuesday and we have to win the next one against Science Hill.”
Braxton Bunch led the Bears with 12 points.
“When (West Ridge) sits the big guy in the middle — man or zone (defense) — we’re not blessed with height and we have to make outside shots,” said Union coach Zack Moore, giving a nod to Wolves big man Dawson Arnold.
Moore said he views the interstate game as good preparation for a tough upcoming slate that features key Mountain 7 District games against Ridgeview and Gate City.
“We want to play big teams that are good and are difficult to beat because that makes us better down the road,” he said.
LADY WOLVES’ DEFENSE REIGNS
The Lady Wolves fielded a superb defensive effort in which they held the Lady Bears to 9-of-34 shooting from the field — just 3-for-15 in the second half — in the 45-25 win.
The performance was a boost for Kristi Walling’s crew heading into a huge matchup Tuesday against Science Hill. The winner will avoid the play-in game to the District 1-4A tournament and automatically qualify for the region.
“It was a good win and good night for our seniors,” Walling said. “That was a good defensive game and I thought we did a lot better in the second half. This gets us some good momentum going into Tuesday’s game.”
West Ridge’s Rachel Niebruegge had game-high 18 points despite having her shoulder pop out of place in the second half.
“That’s happened several times , but it’s a recurring thing... and she usually pops it back in,” Walling said. “She’s a tough kid and we’re really going to miss her next year.
“We’re going to miss all of our four seniors next year because they’re really special kids on and off the court.”
Alexis Hood joined Niebruegge in double figures with 13 points.
Isabella Blagg finished with 13 to lead Union. Slagle injured her ankle in Tuesday’s game against John Battle.