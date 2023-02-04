BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s boys basketball team sent its five seniors out in style on Saturday with a manhandling of interstate foe Union, 56-35, at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

The Wolves (17-10) matched last season’s win total behind a balanced offensive effort that saw nearly every player to get in the game score. Wade Witcher had a team-high 12 points for West Ridge, which played without the injured Avery Horne, which played without the injured Avery Horne.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you