BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last.
The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died eight days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
The night before her death, the freshman attended an event where eighth-grade band members from the West Ridge zone got the chance to meet and mingle with her and other high school band members.
“She was a beautiful soul with a radiant energy about her,” a Facebook post from the West Ridge band said Saturday evening.
The camper in which she died was next to an Ayrshire Road home, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the fire is still under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, although a SCSO spokesman said foul play is not suspected.
STUDENTS REMEMBER GRACIE
“Your wings were ready but our hearts were not,” read a sign in the memorial display for Gracie at the Sullivan County school on Monday.
The image of the memorial display at the school, provided by West Ridge Principal Josh Davis, also was posted on Facebook by the West Ridge band boosters.
Condolences came in from across the the region, including flowers from Tennessee High in Bristol and Sullivan East High School. Earlier in her education, she attended Kennedy Elementary and Robinson Middle schools in Kingsport City Schools.
And on Facebook, Greeneville High School students were urged to wear blue in memory of Gracie, the color of the school and one Gracie wore as highlighter and eyeshadow.
Davis said because of rain Friday night, Gracie and the other band members did not go outside to perform at the football game as they did during the Sept. 23 homecoming game but instead stayed inside the building for an eighth-grade event, where students from band programs feeding into West Ridge, Sullivan Central and Sullivan Heights middle schools, met and ate with the high schoolers, as well as performed with them.
Davis said Gracie had four siblings, two at West Ridge and two at Holston Elementary.
In memory of her, West Ridge band members are wearing the blue highlighter and/or eyeshadow throughout this week at the school, which Monday had counselors and pastors on hand to help students, faculty and staff cope with her death.
“We will be continuing counseling and pastoral support with the band as long as needed,” Davis said in a phone interview, adding that support Monday was focused on the band and on classes in which Gracie participated. “Our students did gather for a prayer service in the theater at 7:30” a.m., Davis said, adding that the service was student-led.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Davis said.
Plans also are to start a GoFundMe page or other way to help the family with expenses, according to band Facebook posts Saturday and later. Davis said funeral arrangements and possible plans for a memorial service at the school had not been announced as of Monday evening. The West Ridge band boosters was to meet Monday afternoon, Davis said.
Band members also will be collecting money for the family. The social media hashtag #doitforgracie, suggested by the band, is making the rounds on Facebook.
HER DEATH SCHOOL’S FIRST
Davis said Gracie’s death is the first one he knows about among students at the school, which opened in August 2021 as a merger of Sullivan North, Sullivan South and Sullivan Central high schools.
“This is the first in the year and two months we’ve been open,” Davis said.
Davis said West Ridge Co-Band Directors Chris Smithson and Nick Routh were referring media questions to Davis or Assistant Principal Jennifer Wilburn. Smithson via email Monday referred comment to Wilburn, who could not be reached for comment.
“They’re obviously upset. This has been very hard for them as well,” Davis said of the band directors and faculty who remember Gracie.
Davis said he did not know Gracie well but knew of the freshman because of his time supporting the band program this school year.