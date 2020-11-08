BLOUNTVILLE — If you’ve heard the new Sullivan County Schools’ West Ridge High will have about 1,450 students, school system officials says you might need to add about 500 or 600 students to be in the right ballpark.
They say the enrollment could be 1,900 to nearly 2,000 come this time next year. In the Tri-Cities, only Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett would have more students, but West Ridge will not compete with those schools initially in football because of the lower enrollment projection for athletic conference purposes.
“Right now, the estimate would be 1,900-plus,” West Ridge Principal Josh Davis said recently.
However, the lower number was not drawn out of thin air: It is rooted in athletics, specifically numbers projected for August 2021 for the benefit of planning under guidelines of the TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association).
The 1,450 projection is conservative and takes into account a historical annual loss of enrollment. Although a TSSAA official said the projections will be reviewed by the statewide group, Davis said the TSSAA has finalized classifications and conferences for 2021-24.
In football, 5A Region I, District 1 will be West Ridge, David Crockett, Daniel Boone, Tennessee High, Cherokee and Morristown-West. Davis said West Ridge will play D-B in a non-conference game next year.
SO HOW MANY STUDENTS WILL ATTEND WEST RIDGE?
During a discussion at the Oct. 29 Board of Education work session, board member Michael Hughes asked about the 1,450 projection that has made the rounds on Facebook.
Davis and Director of Schools David Cox said that projection was made for purposes of TSSAA planning and classification purposes.
Davis said that based on current high school enrollments, the number is close to 2,000. Hughes said he saw a projection of 1,971, and Davis said he saw one of 1,974 in August.
Initially, the plan was for all of Sullivan North and Sullivan South and most or all of Sullivan Central to be zoned to the new school, with Sullivan East taking the remaining students. However, Cox said that as of now the plan is for all of North, South and Central to be zoned into West Ridge.
Hughes has said the new programs and building might draw more than the projected number of students just as Sullivan East Middle School did when it opened in January 2020.
OTHER WEST RIDGE UPDATES
• Twenty-nine career technical education courses will be offered at a combination of West Ridge and East high schools, with some of the West Ridge ones based in the current Central building. Board Vice Chairman Randall Jones emphasized that more Advanced Placement and dual enrollment academic courses also will be offered than are currently available.
• New programs are commercial baking, hospitality and tourism, aviation flight, and cyber security. Existing machine tool, coding and web design programs are being expanded.
• Three banking institutions are vying to have a bank with student workers in the West Ridge building as part of existing business programs.
• Northeast State Community College will offer at least eight of 18 CTE programs to West Ridge students starting in the fall of 2021, eventually moving up to all 18.
• Programs that will stay at the Central CTE wing, at least in the beginning, are the upper division cosmetology classes that offer services to the public. They are to be moved downstairs, although first-year cosmetology courses will be taught at the new West Ridge building.
• In addition, a building trades program that includes building tiny homes is to stay in the Central CTE wing because it has high ceilings and space for that program that already exists at Central.