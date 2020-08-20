KINGSPORT — Warriors’ Path State Park is offering another new program for children and their families to enjoy.
Called Weekends at the Park, the free series of events will coincide with the park’s other new program, Hands-On Nature Education for Youth (H.O.N.E.Y.). Together, the two programs will keep nature discovery going into the fall, at a time when many people are looking to enjoy the great outdoors.
The first opportunity to enjoy Weekends at the Park is this Friday. Below are the event lineups for the next two weekends.
Friday, Aug. 21
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real live feathered hunter. See “whooo … ” is waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Campfire: Enjoy traditional ghost tales around the bright fire. Meet at the campfire circle on the east end of the campground. If it is raining, there will be an indoor “campfire” at the pool entrance.
Saturday, Aug. 22
9 a.m. — Backbone Hike: Come hike to the high places and get some new views of the park land. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of an invigorating hike. Please preregister if possible.
Sunday, Aug. 23
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Friday, Aug. 28
6 p.m. — Meet the Owl: Meet a real live feathered hunter. See “whooo … ” is waiting for you at the Open Air Chapel, or at the main bath house if it is raining.
8:30 p.m. — Night Sounds: Nature is full of sounds when the sun goes down. Enjoy a short slide show about the creatures who “talk” in the night. Meet at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining.
Saturday, Aug. 29
9 a.m. — Hike Sinking Waters Ridge: Explore the changing face of nature on the first loop of the Sinking Waters Trail and discover the woodlands changing all around us. Drive to the camp store, and we’ll caravan to the start of the trail. Please preregister.
Sunday, Aug. 30
9 a.m. — Worship Service: Enjoy a peaceful morning worship service at the Open Air Chapel, or at the pool entrance if it is raining. The service is sponsored by Colonial Heights Baptist Church.
Staying safe
To keep all guests healthy and safe, park staff will enforce social distancing and limit the number of participants in all activities.
For more details or to preregister for an event, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/events/warriors-path/#/?park=warriors-path.