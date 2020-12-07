ELIZABETHTON — A winter weather advisory was in effect for the highest elevations of Carter County on Monday, but the passing clipper caused no problems in the county.
Shannon Burchett, assistant superintendent of the Carter County Highway Department, said crews were preparing for a snowy Monday. “Some people thought it was going to be worse than it was, snow did lay on some grassy surfaces and on some places on the roads in some hollows,” Burchett said.
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a winter weather advisory for the mountainous sections. The advisory was dated to remain in effect on Monday until midnight. The advisory included the higher elevations from the Smoky Mountains northeast to Carter County.
Snow accumulations of 2-4 inches were expected above 2,500 feet in elevation. The accumulations were expected to be 4-6 inches above 4,000 feet in elevation.
Light snow showers are possible in the higher elevations through Tuesday morning. There will be gradual clearing on Tuesday and the following days are expected to be clear with warming temperatures.
The Carter County School System called a virtual learning day for Cloudland Elementary, Cloudland High, Little Milligan, Hampton Elementary, Hampton High and Valley Forge. In-person education will continue to take place at Central, Keenburg, Happy Valley Elementary, Happy Valley Middle, Happy Valley High, Hunter, Siam, Unaka Elementary and Unaka High