We’re better than this.

As I write, most school systems are preparing to reopen. Unfortunately, the pandemic is worsening, so plans may change in the few days between this column’s submission and publication. One fact will remain: The Republican officials demanding schools reopen have provided a powerful object lesson on why educational policymaking should be free of political influence.
On July 8 President Trump tweeted, “In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS.” Trump then blamed resistance to schools reopening on Democrats hoping to defeat him in November and suggested he’d withhold funds from systems that do not comply with his demand to resume in-person learning.
Trump’s comparison of Germany, Denmark, Norway, and Sweden with the United States is absurd. On July 8, these four nations had a combined 590 new coronavirus cases while the United States had 61,177. Even after adjusting for population, our rate of new cases was 33 times theirs.
It’s obvious the president is more concerned about his reelection than Americans’ suffering from the pandemic. Trump needs strong economic data to stay in office, and he knows many parents cannot return to work until their children return to school.
The problem, as National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia noted, is that children must be able to attend school safely. As recently reported in the Press, a group of Tennessee physicians said opening schools while infections spike is “insane.” As Dr. Amy Gordon Bono emphasized, “Teachers can’t do their jobs until state leaders do theirs.”
Tennessee’s leaders have not done their jobs. They have cravenly followed Trump’s lead, fearful that the slightest deviation from his positions will incur the wrath of the president and his devotees.
Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, the state that is now the world’s epicenter of coronavirus infections, said, “If you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart … we absolutely can do the schools.” DeSantis is obviously as ignorant of mathematics and public-school realities as he is pandemic response. Most classrooms are between 500 and 700 square feet and contain 20 to 30 children at a time.
White House sycophants like Alex Azar have been just as irrational in their demand that schools reopen. The Health and Human Services secretary recently said, “Health care workers don’t get infected because they take appropriate precaution. … There’s no reason schools have to be in any way any different.”
Actually, many health care workers have been infected, even though they use protective equipment that’s not available to public school employees. About 800 medical professionals have died. Azar struggles with basic mathematics and the concept of population density. Hospital rooms don’t contain 20 to 30 patients at a time.
Bottom line, Republican leaders don’t know how to open schools safely, but they don’t see that as their problem. If they can sell the narrative that opening schools is simple and we should just get on with it, they can absolve themselves of culpability for the disaster that will surely follow and shift the blame to public education.
That approach is evident in the remarks of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. After Trump asserted that CDC guidelines for opening schools are too tough, expensive and impractical, CNN reporter Dana Bash repeatedly asked DeVos if schools should follow CDC recommendations. DeVos consistently evaded the question and doggedly insisted, “Kids need to get back to school.”
In another interview, DeVos told Fox’s Chris Wallace, “There’s nothing in the data that suggests that kids being in school is in any way dangerous.” Putting aside the absurdity of that statement, consider this: A Kaiser Family Foundation study estimates 24% of teachers will be at risk of serious illness because of age or health conditions if they are infected by the coronavirus.
DeVos also said if public schools don’t open, their funding should go to parents so they can send their children to private schools. In other words, let’s seize upon public education’s vulnerability right now to push our agenda.
For too long, educational policymaking has been driven more by politics than sound educational principles, and by narrative-shaping more than truth. However, never before has such political malpractice had life and death implications for so many educators, children and communities.
I close with two questions to Republicans who insist that opening schools is a simple binary choice between public health and the economy. One, how many deaths of educators, children and other citizens do you considerable acceptable collateral damage for temporarily boosting economic data so Trump can be reelected? Two, wouldn’t it make more sense for us to employ the strategies that allowed every other developed nation to bring the coronavirus under control? We all want to reopen schools safely and take the economy to the next level. Pretending the coronavirus will just go away and shifting blame to public education will not achieve either goal.
We’re better than this.