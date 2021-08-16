Science Hill and Elizabethton are tied to each other through a historical football rivalry.
And now, thanks to Bank of Tennessee in Johnson City and Carter County Bank in Elizabethton, the high school football series has a brand name: Railroad Rumble. The branding was announced Monday at Bank of Tennessee, and this year’s game will be played Friday at East Tennessee State University’s Greene Stadium.
William B. Greene Jr. partnered with the university to hold the game at the college venue. He is the majority shareholder for both banks, so the dual partnership made sense.
Although Friday’s game is the first, Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said he hopes it will be an annual event.
“Hopefully it is something Elizabethton will agree to do from here on out,” Turner said. “It will be a great way to kick off football season every year.”
There’s a natural connection between the schools through athletics. And the old railroad is a connection as well. A person could actually walk the Tweetsie Trail, a few yards from the site of Science Hill’s old stadium, all the way to Elizabethton’s stadium.
“That is neat they connect to each other,” Turner said. “There are a lot of connections for Elizabethton and Johnson City, both ways.”
Turner said ETSU will benefit from the proceeds of the sky-box seats for the game, and also in bringing people to its campus.
“A lot of people who said they are going have never been to that stadium,” Turner said. “It’s a benefit for ETSU to promote its school and support the community. I think it’s good all around.”
Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten said he’s excited for his program to get this opportunity.
“It’s pretty cool to think about small-town school Elizabethton getting on the same stage with big-school Science Hill,” Witten said. “I read where Johnson City surpassed 70,000 people, and we’re a small, blue-collar town getting to come together with Science Hill.”
Jennifer Greenwell, public relations and event manager for Bank of Tennessee and its divisions, said local involvement and support are welcome and needed in our schools and that led to this partnership.
“The schools and locally owned businesses are the foundations of any community, and the community benefits when strong partnerships and commitments are made,” Greenwell said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. Tickets, ranging from $10 to $16, can be purchased at this website: https://gofan.co/app/events/349535