A Timeline on West Ridge

Aug. 3, 2015 - Evelyn Rafalowski chosen permanent Sullivan County director of schools by the school board, following her appointment as interim director June 1 to replace Jubal Yennie, who resigned after serving since June of 2010.

Sept. 24, 2015 - Sullivan County and Kingsport government and community officials are joined by Bristol, Tennessee officials and school folks to support a countywide bond to fund school capital projects.

Dec. 6, 2016 - The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen signed off on the $140 million school facilities plan.

Dec. 10, 2016: Sullivan County school board approves the site for the new high school as yet unnamed.

Dec. 12, 2016 - Sullivan County Commission approves $140 million in capital bonds for school construction, following Dec. YY county school board choosing site for what new Sullivan County high school on Lynn Road near the old Sam's Wholesale Club, now Second Harvest Food Bank.

March 31, 2017 - Just more than $140 million in bonds wired to Sullivan County and other recipients

March 29, 2018 - Inadvertent announcement of West Ridge High School as name of the new high school during school board work session via printed invitations to the groundbreaking, following an online survey.

April 14, 2018 - West Ridge name and colors of sky blue, charcoal and white approved by the school board after online survey.

May 4, 2018 - Groundbreaking for West Ridge and reveal of the mascot of Wolves by Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. Other options in an online survey were Jets and Hawks.

Aug. 1, 2018 - School board approves contract for West Ridge construction after the board voted July 12 to delay the project. The next day, Aug. 2, voters re-elect Michael Hughes, a supporter of West Ridge, but defeat incumbent Dan Wells, also a supporter of West Ridge.

Nov. 5, 2018: Architect Dineen West tells school board the opening of West Ridge needs to be delayed from August of 2020 to August of 2021 and East Middle from August of 2019 to January of 2020. She attributed the delays to weather slowing construction.

Aug. 1, 2019: David Cox takes over as the new director of schools, replacing the retiring Evelyn Rafalowski, although Rafalowski becomes a paid consultant for East Middle and West Ridge.

Jan. 7, 2020: Sullivan East Middle School opens with some traffic and transportation issues school officials handle in the first few days. It is the first new county school to open since 1980.

July 2, 2020: Josh Davis named principal of West Ridge.

June 30, 2021: This is the effective date of David Cox' retirement he announced earlier in the year, and former Director Rafalowski is earlier chosen and agrees to return as interim director so the district has two directors from April 12 through June 30.

Aug. 9, 2021: West Ridge High School opens with a staggered start, with juniors and seniors on Monday and Wednesday, freshmen and sophomores Tuesday and Thursday and all four grade levels Friday. It is the first new high school to open in the county system since Sullivan South and North high schools opened the fall of 1980; it replaces South, North and Sullivan Central high schools.