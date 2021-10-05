KINGSPORT – An SUV engulfed in flames was quite the spectacle for motorists traveling along U.S. 23 Sunday evening.
A nearby resident saw smoke rising over the trees around 7 p.m. Sunday and walked down to the Harrison Avenue overpass and witnessed the event. The SUV was parked along the shoulder on the eastbound lane, engulfed in flames.
The Kingsport Fire Department arrived on the scene around the same time and began to extinguish the fire. The driver of the SUV was not seen at the incident and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.