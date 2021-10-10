PINEY FLATS — Sunny skies, apple butter making, apple cider pressing, and a pumpkin carving contest helped bring Rocky Mount Historic Site’s annual Harvest Festival its largest turnout in years on Saturday, site officials said.
The festival continues today. The gate opens at 10:30 a.m. and closess to end the festival at 4 p.m.
The Cobb family will receive visitors at their home (the first capital of the Southwest Territory) circa 1791, and all are invited to celebrate the season as it would have been marked backin that time.
Demonstrations will include: blacksmithing, woodworking, natural dying of textiles, and food preparation in the kitchen.
Today’s schedule:
10:30 a.m. — Gate opens
11 a.m. — Colonial church service, Mike Hennington (auditoriumindoors)
12:30 p.m. — The first five registrants will begin carving their pumpkins for day 2 of Pumpkin Wars. A pumpkin and tools, included in the $5 fee, will be provided to each entrant. The winner will ultimately go head-to-head with Saturday’s first-place-winning pumpkin, carved by Eva Chafin.
12:30 — Chris Long will perform music (barn area)
12:30 p.m. — Andy Hare, “The Pride of EASTern Sullivan County” presentation (auditorium)
1:30 p.m. — Kids sack races (games area outside); prepping your garden for fall (auditorium)
2:30 p.m. — Mary Patton & Ladies (auditorium)
3 p.m. — Overmountain Victory Trail Association Program (auditorium)
4 p.m. — Event ends.
Upcoming events at Rocky Mount:
Haunting on the Mount (Oct. 15-16; 22-23; 29-30).
Candlelight Christmas Tours (Dec. 3-4; 10-11).