BLOUNTVILLE — The public will get its first look at the Ralph Blizard Museum during a “soft opening” on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The museum, in the historic Anderson Townhouse, features scores of Blizard’s personal belongings and memorabilia provided by Blizard’s family.
Blizard, an internationally recognized musician, first found fame after founding The Southern Ramblers in 1932, according to the Tennessee Arts Commission, which awarded him its Tennessee Folklife Heritage Award in 2003.
The Southern Ramblers led to more than 20 years of radio and concert performances (interrupted by service in World War II), said Ed Bush, president of the Sullivan County Historical Association.
“In 1955, he put the fiddle down and went to work for Eastman,” Bush said as he showed the museum to the Times News last week. “He worked for Eastman for 25 years and retired in 1980. And he picked the fiddle back up.”
By 1982, Blizard had formed The New Southern Ramblers and found fame again, earning a “reputation as that era’s finest interpreter of the long-bow style and repertory of Dickson County’s famous fiddler, Arthur Smith,” according to the Tennessee Arts Commission.
“Ralph was way up there on the food chain of American musicians,” Bush said.
Blizard wasn’t just a fiddler. He made fiddles.
Perhaps the most unique exhibit in the museum is Blizard’s actual work bench and sound-proofed chamber he used to carve fiddles. Bush dismantled the workspace from its spotin Blizard’s home basement and rebuilt it in the museum.
Gauging public response to that and other displays is a big reason for the sneak peek “soft opening,” this weekend, Bush said.
“The Sullivan County Historical Association, which operates the museum, wants feedback from the public,” Bush said. “We want to know what they like and what they don’t like. We want to know what they’d like to see more of. And we’d especially like to know if they’re interested in becoming a volunteer here.”
Blizard died in 2004.
The Anderson Town-house, located across the Great Stage Road (State Route 126) from the Old Deery Inn, dates to 1792. It underwent a major restoration in the 1970s. Last year, thanks to a state grant secured by Sullivan County’s Planning Department, the two-story log home had extensive repairs to the exterior and a ramp was added to a side entrance on the first floor. Electrical components were upgraded and security was improved. The grant, flow-through money from the U.S. Department of Interior, required matching funds. The Blizard family provided some of the matching funds, while Sullivan County provided in-kind contributions by providing labor.
In 2001, Blizard helped found the Traditional Appalachian Music Heritage Association (TAMHA), which hosts live jam sessions at the Anderson Townhouse.