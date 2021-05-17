KINGSPORT — Thanks to basketball players working as a team off the court, a local coach for the first time in his life can see colors like most of us do.
The solution? They bought him glasses that correct most of his color blindness for about $300.
Sullivan North High School boys basketball coach Travis Cain is color blind with trouble, among other things, telling red from green. He is on the side of the spectrum called called monochromatic or monochrome color blindness, meaning he sees many colors as shades of gray.
“They couldn’t understand how I couldn’t tell the difference between certain colors,” Cain said Friday in the gym at North. “They wanted me to see colors.”
Lola Justice, mother of player Chris Watkins, said some team members worked since December at various jobs to raise the roughly $300 for the customized colorblind glasses They presented the glasses to him in the school’s gym on May 6.
HOW DID PLAYERS RAISE THE MONEY?
To buy the glasses, the players got after-school jobs after the basketball season. The final North team before the school merges into West Ridge High School finished with a 16-10 record.
“The boys basketball team at Sullivan North worked since December 2020 to buy glasses so their Coach Travis Cain would see the colors of their uniforms,” Justice said, adding that the glasses used to cost more like $700.
Chris, Justice’s son, said Cain “never could give out jerseys right.” The condition became evident to the team when he and team members were sorting uniforms and Cain couldn’t match them by colors. And Cain said he would ask players to run to “that line” instead of the line of a certain color.
“It really surprised me. It really touched me,” Cain said. “I always said the wrong color. The boys aggravated me about it quite a bit.” He said his biggest issues include browns and reds appearing the same gray.
After hatching the plan, the players for months asked Cain details of his condition and which colors he struggled with the most. “They quizzed me about it for months. I never put two and two together,” Cain said.
“Somehow those boys kept it a secret a long time,” Cain said, adding that in retrospect he believed most of the school knew about the plan except for him. “Watkins was the ring leader.”
Those who helped raise the money, aside from Chris, were mainly Isiah Pruitt, Bryant Herron, Gabe Schwartz and Bryson Vance. Chris said he saw ads for the glasses and the group narrowed the final choices down to ones that were reasonably priced, about $300 total cost, and reliable based on reviews. Bryson and Cain are the only juniors in the group; the rest are seniors.
HOW HAS CAIN HANDLED CONDITION?
Cain told the team that as a student at Kingsley Elementary School he colored a picture of a person and “the person on the coloring sheet looked awful,” as Justice recounted. The teacher thought he was being disrespectful so he was sent to the principal’s office, and Cain said he learned different shades of gray meant different colors.
He went on to Ketron Middle and then North High, graduating in 2004, before getting his education degree at East Tennessee State University and returning to the Bloomingdale community to teach and coach.
“On May 6, it was Coach Cain’s first day seeing Sullivan North colors and if you look at him in the picture he really is wearing five shades of black and gray because he could not see color,” Justice said. “I videoed the exchange so Coach Cain’s mom could see her son seeing color for the first time in his life.”
Cain said he likely inherited color blindness from his father and that he wears gray for a reason. “I always wear gray. Gray goes with everything,” Cain said. Now, Chris said his coach with the glasses sees about 90% of the colors most humans see.
“It seems like he’s been enjoying them so far,” Chris said. “I’m glad that we could help him out a little bit.”
The seniors graduated Thursday. Chris and Bryson will head to West Ridge in the fall, a merger of North, South and Central high schools.
Cain will go to Sullivan Heights Middle (the Sullivan South High building) to coach basketball and help with football.