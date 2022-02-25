KINGSPORT — Milligan outscored Point by 14 points in the fourth quarter to win 71-54 in Friday night’s Appalachian Athletic Conference women’s basketball semifinal at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.
The Buffs (25-7) will meet Reinhardt in Saturday’s championship game at 3 p.m.
Local standouts Jaycie Jenkins, a Daniel Boone alum, and Halie Padgett, who graduated from Unicoi County, continue to lead the way for Milligan.
Jenkins had a game-high 24 points, while Padgett finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Lauren Longmire added nine points and another seven rebounds. Kaylee Hendrickson totaled nine points and three assists.
Sheyvonne Owens had 12 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort for Reinhardt (24-7). Nicole Izaugie matched her total with 12 points and Iyanna McMillan posted 10.
Reinhardt 77, Bryan 64
The Lady Eagles (19-13) stunned the top seed and No. 7 nationally ranked Lady Lions (30-1) in the first women’s semifinal.
Abi Haynes poured in 31 points and doled out four assists to fuel the Reinhardt upset. Ashley Woodroffe added 17 points, while Catherine Shope finished with nine points and eight rebounds.
Destiny Kassner totaled 20 points and eight rebounds to lead the previously undefeated Bryan squad. Gracee Dishman scored 16 points and Karli Combs ended with 11.
MEN
Montreat 79, CIU 71
Jaja Davis scored 19 points and the Cavaliers (21-8) hit 54 percent from the field to defeat the Rams in Friday’s semifinal.
Noah Dunn finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Mike Flenory with 14 points and Tyler Rodrigue with 11 also hit double figures.
Jalen Brinson and DiAnthony Heathcock had 15 points each for the Rams (20-12). Darrian Oates ended with 14.
Union 64, Truett McConnell 61
The No. 1 seed Bulldogs (24-8) survived another tough test against the Bears (20-12) in Friday’s first semifinal.
Markelle Turner, the AAC player of the year, went 13 of 14 at the free-throw line en route to a 29-point performance. Terrin Hamilton came through with another 11 points.
Truett McConnell, which led 31-30 at the half, was led by Encoka Franky with 16 points and Brent Kelly with 13.
The men’s championship game is set for 1 p.m.