KINGSPORT — Just about everywhere you go, you’re likely to see two words: “Now Hiring.”
Pilot Co. recently sought to fill more than 5,000 positions. Food City looked to fill 2,000 jobs. Interviews are being held online and in person. No appointment has been needed. Employers are welcoming walkups.
Steve LaHair, owner of Chef’s Pizzeria, said that in his 36-year career he has never experienced such a difficult time in hiring.
“It’s not even just hiring,” LaHair said. “People are not coming in to put in an application. It’s not just our area. Restaurants and the service industry really where our expected growth is are having the same problems.”
Riverfront Seafood Company owner Russ Burdine said that as a result of the labor shortage, he has moved to reservation-only status.
“It’s getting tough,” he said. “The workers we have are working their tail off. (Going to reservation only) helps us control the people coming in.”
According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, 32 of Tennessee’s counties had a jobless rate of less than 5%. The remaining 63 counties recorded a rate of 5% or higher. Nationally, unemployment dropped 0.2 of a percentage point to 6%. In Northeast Tennessee, the highest unemployment rate is 7.1% in Unicoi County.
“The department has heard from employers across theTennessee who say they are having a difficult time finding people to work,” said TDLWD spokesman Chris Cannon.
“You can drive down nearly any street in the state and see the now hiring signs outside of businesses. Unemployment is designed as a safety net program to help a person make ends meet while they are in between jobs. There are currently 240,000 jobs posted on Jobs4TN.gov. Refusing to accept suitable work, just so a claimant can continue collecting benefits, is unemployment fraud.”
Cannon said the state is working with employers, like McDonald’s, to help find a qualified workforce, so businesses can continue to help the state’s economy recover from the downturn caused by the pandemic.
The Reemploy Tennessee initiative taps into programs, not only from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, but also other state agencies that remove barriers that might keep someone from returning to the workforce. It also provides the resources to skill up, so Tennesseans can work toward finding jobs that are in-demand and pay a higher wage.
TDLWD Commissioner Jeff McCord added: “As the unemployment crisis ends, helping to move people to work has once again become the top priority of the Department of Labor and Workforce.”
Miles Burdine, president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber, is encouraging everyone who can to get back to work so they can build a career and help the local economy.
“This is vitally important to our economy and all of our region’s businesses, whether it’s our restaurants — which have many openings — who are in desperate need right now for workers or the larger companies like Amazon that have decided to come here and need a strong labor pool,” he said. “We have the workers. We just need them to take these jobs.”
Downtown Kingsport Association Executive Director Robin Cleary agrees restaurants have taken the biggest brunt of the labor shortage.
“We are advertising for eight different downtown businesses looking for staff,” she said. “Restaurants are looking for kitchen help, busboys, servers, bartenders. Backwoods Burger Bar did an open hire last week, and I don’t think they had many show up at all for that. We’re just getting hit from all sides.”
Food City held a hiring event Wednesday for all positions, said President and CEO Steve Smith.
“May is one of our biggest turnover months every year, somewhat because school lets out and we have a lot of kids come home from college who are able to work,” Smith said.
“We had a goal of 2,000 people. We didn’t quite get to our goal. We’re going to continue taking applications. It is a tough hiring environment. It’s very competitive.” We just want to make sure we get enough teammates on board to give great customer service our customers have come to expect.”
Smith said he expects the labor market to remain tight.
“Business is good. The positive thing about it is people are needing to hire people,” Smith pointed out.
Small business owners like Main Street Pizza owner Jamie Dove noted the labor shortage was not anticipated.
“We tried to start hiring before it was evident,” Dove said.
“We did a call with some of my management team yesterday and had to tell them, ‘I know this is stressing everyone out a little bit, but everybody try to keep their minds. This is not a failure. No one is doing a bad job. Everybody is in the same boat.’ I think it will let up a bit at some point. “Every single restaurant in the United States is hiring right now. When has that ever happened before? It’s just an insane situation,” Dove noted.
U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, said she’s heard employers state that most of the applicants are just checking boxes in scheduling the interviews to be compliant to get their unemployment checks.
“For employers it’s simple, They are ‘competing’ with the federal government when it comes to employees,” she said.
“We need to end policies that are incentivizing workers to stay home and encourage them to get back to work to help restart our economy. After hearing these concerns from local businesses, I am looking at common sense legislative proposals that will help accelerate our economic recovery.”
LaHair stressed lawmakers need to get involved going forward.
“How long will the benefits last as far as unemployment benefits or government subsidies go?” he asked.