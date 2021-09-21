KINGSPORT — Derek Deakins has played the fiddle around the world and for sold-out crowds with the likes of Blake Shelton and the legendary Osborne Brothers. But soon, the Kingsport native will play a show in Northeast Tennessee for the first time in over 14 years.
The 38-year-old fiddle player will take the stage with Merle Monroe, a country and bluegrass band, at Covered Bridge Days in Elizabethton on Friday, Sept. 24. He will also get to play the show along with band member and Elizabethton native, Daniel Grindstaff.
“Daniel is from Elizabethton,” Deakins said. “I’d play at First Night in Kingsport and go watch (Grindstaff’s band) Jim and Jesse. But we didn’t know each other growing up. This show is kind of a big deal for Daniel and I, being East Tennesseans. This will be the first time we have ever played together near our home towns.”
Deakins grew up in Kingsport and graduated from Sullivan South High School in 2001. His grandmother, Sue Rock, played guitar and sang and was part of the band the Sunshine Girls. Rock inspired Deakins from a young age and played along with him at Civitans, private events and at his first paid gig, the Kingsport Press Hootenanny.
“They paid me so I was hooked from that gig on,” Deakins recalled. “I knew I wanted to play music professionally and get paid for it.”
After graduation, Deakins attended Belmont University, where he studied commercial music and met James Monroe’s banjo player at a Sunday jam session at The Station Inn. Deakins later played with the Osborne Brothers after Sonny Osborne saw the Kingsport fiddler perform at a music festival with Monroe. From there, Deakins would play alongside the bluegrass band best known for their 1968 hit and Tennessee favorite, “Rocky Top.”
“For me, being an East Tennessean, playing ‘Rocky Top’ with the group that actually had the big hit on it with them onstage every night — and that iconic voice of Bobby Osborne — was really cool,” Deakins said. “I really loved playing with them. They were such huge stars and heroes of mine growing up.”
As a kid, if you had asked Deakins who his top musical hero was, he would have likely said the original king of country music, Roy Acuff. He met Acuff at the Grand Ole Opry in 1992 just before Acuff passed away. Little did a young Deakins know he’d get the chance to play on that same stage just 10 years later with the Osborne Brothers.
“Ten years after meeting Roy Acuff, dreaming of playing the Opry, it actually came true,” Deakins said. “I didn’t rehearse or anything. It was a little frightening. It was my first night at the Grand Ole Opry and without a rehearsal. So I showed up, we ran through ‘Rocky Top’ and went out on the stage and played it.”
The Opry was far from the last big stage Deakins would take to.
Deakins was picked up to play fiddle full time for country superstar Blake Shelton in 2005. With Shelton, Deakins played some of the biggest arenas in the country when Shelton became the opener on Rascal Flatts’ national tour.
“We were playing these really huge arenas for almost hundreds of thousands,” Deakins said. “We played the (Tennessee) Titans (football) stadium to a sold-out crowd there. That was a neat thing to do getting to play for that many people and getting recognized on that big of a stage.”
And each night, Deakins said, Shelton would end with his fiddle-heavy 2001 tune, “Ol’ Red.”
“That’s kind of become his signature song,” Deakins said. “It wasn’t a real big hit then, believe it or not, but that’s the song people associate with him now. Now he’s named his bars after it.”
Since then, Deakins shares his music in a different way. He now plays with Merle Monroe and the Charleston-based Gravel Road Acoustic Trio. But his full-time gig isn’t a gig at all — he is now the Director of Orchestras at Wando High School in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
“If it hadn’t been for my music teachers, I wouldn’t be where I am,” Deakins said. “When I was in college I thought, ‘I want to be able to inspire people to do what I have done.’ I really enjoy seeing the spark in kids when they get excited. I guess I see that reflected in myself. It’s really a joy to see that in young people.”
It’s safe to say Deakins keeps a busy schedule. His wife, Lisa, also attended Belmont and she went on to play with her own share of artists such as Pam Tillis and Bill Monroe. The two are also both part of Gravel Road all while raising their 4-year-old son (not to mention playing at Disney as well). But the hectic schedule and work put in is all worth it for the Kingsport fiddler who never imagined his love for music would take him so many places.
“You never know where music can take you,” he said. “When I was in fifth grade, I never dreamed music would be able to take me across the world. I met friends, I met my wife through music. I’ve learned to play the banjo, sing and play the guitar. Playing can open so many doors you never would imagine.”
Merle Monroe will play at Covered Bridge Days on Friday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. For more information, go to https://coveredbridgedays.org.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store: https://www.timesnews.net/site/app.html