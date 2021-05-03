KINGSPORT — President Biden is going to “put all of us in the poor house before it’s all over with” with his stimulus plan, Tennessee Republican Party Chairman Scott Golden told the Republicans of Kingsport on Monday.
“Apparently money grows on trees,” Golden said. “And we are spending a ton of it. Elections have consequences. The good news is we’re already geared up for the next cycle.”
Golden admitted the year 2020 did not work out the way Republicans wanted. President Trump lost the White House.
“We did a great job in Tennessee,” Golden pointed out. “I know everyone is frustrated across the nation with how the election results ended. That wasn’t the case here in Tennessee. We got 200,000 more votes for Donald Trump in 2020 than we did in 2016. Donald Trump got the most votes of any Republican in the history of our state. Tennessee did it right.”
All 73 GOP state House members were re-elected, but the GOP lost one state Senate seat in downtown Nashville in a district where the president lost by 10,000 votes, Golden noted.
“That was the one blemish on our card,” Golden acknowledged. “That means we are red and getting red. The people of Tennessee knew what the stakes were about in 2020.”
The Tennessee Republican Party, Golden said, has spent the last 100 days reorganizing county Republican parties.
In 2022, Golden predicted there will be the most Republicans on the ballot than ever before in Tennessee’s history.
“There’s nothing we can do about the person in the White House, not for four years,” Golden said. “But what we can do is make sure we have good school board members and good county commissioners and mayors. That’s what we’re going to be focusing on over the next year.”
Golden warned that Democrats and special interest groups are working hard to affect voting rights, make D.C. and Puerto Rico states and expand the U.S. Supreme Court.
“These people, they’re coming. They’re coming for everything,” Golden said. “We have got to stand up and be counted.”