BLOUNTVILLE — Delta Air Lines has upgraded its service at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), offering area air travelers a larger aircraft with more first-class and preferred seating options.
On Thursday morning, a Boeing 717 departed from TRI on its way to Atlanta.
The Boeing 717 marks the return of mainline service to TRI, which had been paused since 2020.
“We are excited about the return of mainline Delta service to TRI,” Gene Cossey, Tri-Cities Airport executive director, said in a news release. “The larger aircraft allows for an upgraded passenger experience and provides more seats for the crowded morning outbound and evening in-bound flights.”
The B717 is on the airport’s schedule through Jan. 1, 2023, but could be extended if demand remains high, Cossey said.
“Delta could decide to continue it after that, or they could bring it back during peak travel times. Our hope is that the service will continue after Jan. 1, but as of right now we know that it will be here each night and depart each morning until then,” Cossey said.
In addition to the Boeing 717, Delta currently serves Tri-Cities with 50 and 76-seat CRJs. The first flight of the day will be on a B717, which seats 110 people in three tiers and the remaining flights will be on CRJs.
The B717 will fly out once a day and return to stay overnight.