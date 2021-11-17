KINGSPORT — Bays Mountain has offered a lot over the last 50 years, from wildlife education to recreation and planetarium entertainment. Now, all that history is recorded in Bays Mountain Park’s 50th anniversary commemorative book.
Park officials and sponsors unveiled “Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium: Celebrating 50 Years” at the Kingsport Times News on Tuesday afternoon. The hardback book describes the original plans for the park as well as the Kingsport park’s history. The book also includes detailed text, written by Pam Cox, and wildlife and landscape photos, captured by Jay Huron.
“For the first time in our 50-year existence,” Rob Cole, the park manager, said at the event, “we have books that are specifically inspired by and about Bays Mountain Park. It’s a place that is special to all of us and has been special to so many over the last 50 years.”
The book was designed by Andy Barnes and coordinated by Mary Steadman, chair of the History Subcommittee for the Bays Mountain Park Celebration Committee. The project was sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and was created in partnership with the Times News.
However, the anniversary edition wasn’t the only book introduced on Tuesday.
The children’s book “Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure” was also unveiled on Tuesday. The book takes readers on an adventure through the park, detailing educational information, wildlife photos, and a glossary of terms. The hardback book was written by Julie Nutter and Lize Bailey, with photographs by Huron. The project was coordinated by Susan Lodal, chair of the Education Subcommittee for the BMP Celebration Committee, and sponsored by Ballad Health Niswonger Children’s Network.
“We began meeting at the park,” Lodal said of planning for the book. “We learned a lot through the process and are very excited to share ‘Unalii’s Unexpected Adventure’ with you.”
Thanks to Ballad’s sponsorship, all children’s book proceeds will benefit upcoming projects at Bays Mountain, including upgrades to the wolf habitat and construction of the Fox Den natural play space. More than $10,000 in presale earnings has been raised so far. Ballad Health’s Niswonger Children’s Network also purchased 500 books to give to families ahead of the holidays.
Both books are available for the special discounted bundle price of $39 until Nov. 30. To order your copies, visit baysmountain.com/books. You can also call 423-723-1442 to place a credit card order.
The “I Am Bays Mountain” contest winner was also announced at the unveiling. Norm Blue wrote about his and his mother’s love for the Kingsport nature park and was awarded the grand prize.
Blue came from Atlanta to attend the ceremony and was joined by his mother. He received the grand prize of a lifetime membership to Bays Mountain Park, which is valued at $1,000. He was also gifted with a plate featuring his article in the Times-News.
Bays Mountain Park is one of the nation’s largest city owned parks and has been a local attraction for school trips, a hiking destination and more for the last 50 years. The park features hiking and mountain biking trails, a planetarium, wildlife habitats and exhibits, a 44-acre lake, and a ropes course with zip line — all of which park officials hope to offer well into the future.
“We get people into the great outdoors,” Cole said. “We give people a chance to find peace of mind, to chase health goals, and to learn. That’s special.
“We’re really just launching the next 50 years.”
For more information about the Bays Mountain books or the park itself, go to baysmountain.com or call 423-229-9447.