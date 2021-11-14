KINGSPORT — The owners of Nick’s Family Restaurant plan to continue the eatery’s 83-year-old legacy at its upcoming location on Memorial Boulevard — with a few additions.
The new Nick’s site is currently under construction with a projected completion date set for March. But when the building is complete, the new Nick’s will feature an indoor-outdoor bar with space for live music as well as a to-go entrance and more seating and parking space.
“We’re so excited,” Nick’s co-owner Victoria Harville told the Times News. “We have been working on this for almost three years. We’re trying to offer some new things.”
The site is located between the newly built Harville Orthodontics building and Rowe’s Pharmacy on Memorial Boulevard, across from the Fort Henry Mall.
The 3,000-plus-square-foot building will seat about 90 customers inside, with room for about 50 guests on the patio, Harville said. Though the restaurant will offer alcohol and new menu items, Harville said Nick’s will keep its focus on what the restaurant is best known for: its golden fried chicken and classic burgers.
“We’re keeping the same original recipes,” she noted. “It’s the same chicken, same slaw, same potato wedges. We have had the same recipes since 1938. We haven’t changed that.”
The only difference, Harville said, is the restaurant switched to organic chicken and grass-fed beef after the Harvilles bought the restaurant about three years ago. The eatery offers those same menu items in addition to breakfast, smoked-in-house barbeque, biscuits, homemade desserts, and more. The business also introduced more health-conscious items like grilled chicken dinners, salads and wraps, among other items.
But before new menu items were added and plans for the new building were drawn, the owners aimed to implement more made-from-scratch foods true to what Nick’s first offered.
“We found some of Nick’s old recipes and he made everything from scratch,” Harville said. “We took it completely back to that, to where everything is now. That was really important to us.
“When we bought it a few years ago, we wanted to make everything from scratch. People told us we couldn’t do that and restaurants can’t be profitable doing that. They kind of laughed at us. We were young and they didn’t really get the idea of what we were trying to do.”
The Harvilles enlisted the help of Greg Saunders, who is now Nick’s restaurant manager. Saunders has helped the old Kingsport eatery keep its made-from-scratch items while developing plans for healthier menu items and a new Nick’s experience.
“We want people to come for a restaurant experience, not just because of Nick’s fried chicken,” Saunders said. “We want to incorporate an entire experience. It used to just be ordering at the counter. We want it to be a full dining experience with the best cocktails, good wines, a great outdoor patio, live music. It’s going to be an entire experience.”
Nick’s is the oldest restaurant still in operation in Kingsport. For years, the restaurant has operated out of its current location on Sherwood Road. The restaurant’s owners plan to bring to the new location the red “Why Cook Tonight?” letters that have adorned the side of the current building for years.
No matter what new features the restaurant will offer at the future site, Harville said, the Southern food staples that have brought customers to Nick’s for more than 80 years will remain at the forefront.
“It’s so important to keep it as it has been,” Harville said. “It’s been around since 1938. It’s the oldest still-functioning restaurant in Kingsport. Nick made it famous for his roasted chicken, potato wedges and slaw. We haven’t changed a thing on that. And it’s so important to us that we don’t.”
Nick’s Family Restaurant is located on 1916 Sherwood Road. For more information, call (423) 247-8601 or (423) 247-7071 or go to https://www.nicksrestaurantandcatering.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/nicksfamilyrestaurantkpt/.