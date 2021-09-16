BRISTOL, Tenn. — Some fans camping for the fall races at Bristol Motor Speedway may not be family but the friends from various states might as well be.
Their relationships and race memories go back more than 20 years.
And among the vendors are folks whose roots in selling at NASCAR races go even further back into the 20th century.
CAMPER STORIES
“We’re just a lot of friends. We come here every year,” Pam Stuckman of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, said in the Earhart Campground almost in the literal shadow of Bristol Motor Speedway on an overcast Wednesday afternoon. “We were here last year even with the COVID.”
She was among a group of six women, two dogs and one man encircling an inflatable pool in Row 9B of the campground.
“We met at Charlotte,” North Carolina, Brenda Moss of Gaffney, South Carolina, said of her and Stuckman. “This is our vacation for the year, the big vacation for me.”
Barb Hamm of Mount Vernon, Ohio, Deb Snavely of Utica, Ohio and Emily Harlow of St. Louis were also gathered around the pool, soon joined by Emily’s Harlow’s husband Robert. The other four husbands were out and about Wednesday afternoon.
“We’ve got husbands,” Moss said with smile, “but we don’t hang with them.”
The group varies in size from year to year and sometimes has ballooned to 30 to 40 people, as well two dogs this year: Daisy, belonging to the the Stuckmans, and Indy (named after the race track), belonging to the Harlows. The Harlows said they have a cat named Bristol back home, named after BMS.
The Hamms arrived Thursday, the Snavelys on Friday, Harlows on Sunday, and the Stuckmans and Mosses on Saturday. The early arrivals were to be sure to get in their neighborhood since it is strictly first-come, first-serve in the campground.
Moss, quickly voted informal spokeswoman for the group by her friends when a reporter approached, is not shy about her favorite driver being Kyle Busch, which drew boos from some of the others.
Stuckman said her favorite is Chase Elliott, the Harlows said their favorite is Kevin Harvick, Snavely said hers was Jeff Gordon and now probably would be Kyle Larson or “anybody but Kyle Busch,” while Hamm said her favorite is “anybody but Kyle Busch,” used to be Jeff Gordon and probably today is Clint Boyer.
Over the years, the group has been forcibly evacuated out of the campground on a Sunday morning because the nearby creek flooded it and, Harlow recounted, they “stood under the grandstands when it was raining.” Some also have seen snow at Bristol in spring.
They plan to attend all three races this week, the truck race Thursday, Xfinity race Friday and the Cup race Saturday. Moss said she and other fans really miss the Bristol transporter parade, which was discontinued about three years ago.
VENDOR STORIES
Nearby, closer to the track, Wednesday was a group of vendors that included Bluff City’s Danny Gentry, selling T-shirts, flags and caps, and Nashville’s Steve Hart, selling mostly diecast items but with plans to have a few T-shirts.
Hart, whose inventory includes new diecast NASCAR releases as well as more vintage ones such as models of 1960s race cars, said he got into diecast almost exclusively and out of trading cards in 1992, when Richard Petty’s retirement boosted diecast.
Another boost came after the 2001 death of Dale Earnhardt. Hart was in malls with stores but got into tents near tracks in 2007 and continued that after exiting the permanent brick and mortar locations.
Hart said Bristol is among a handful of venues with space available to rent near the track. Of six or seven tracks he visits to vend each year, he said Bristol is “probably the best” for his business.
“All the races this year have been really good. All the people have been stuck in houses and wanting to do something again,” Hart said.
Gentry started out in 1982 selling drinks and pork rinds at the track and got into Gentry’s Camping and Parking off White Top Road, in 1992. “I came up here for about four hours a (race) day and never quit,” Gentry said. “I’m a big race fan.”
He listens to the races on the radio while vending, and he said the popular items include those of Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch.
He also sells fireworks in Bluff City and sells sports items in a Morristown mall for the fall and holiday season. He worked at the old Raytheon plan from 1979 to 1994. He attends races in Kingsport, Bulls Gaps and other smaller tracks when he can.
“The campground is probably 95 percent returns,” Gentry said. “The parking is about the same.”
SPEAKING OF CAMPERS
At Gentry’s campground, which provide a panoramic view of BMS and surrounding campgrounds, some of those return campers were already in place Wednesday afternoon.
Dan Ruff of Waynesboro, Va., Jason Liebhaber of Horseheads, N.Y., and Pat “Mo” Guest of Westerville, Ohio, a suburb of Columbus, were setting up their campers and awaiting more friends and family to arrive.
The group estimated it’s genesis goes back 26 years, with a core of folks who met at the Charolotte, N.C., race.
“We are campsite buddies, all family,” Ruff said. Liebhaber said that in 1995, before cell phones, they got the word out with things like hand-made signs Guest made. The group stays at Gentry’s campground ever year and talked with him like an old friend when he came up to the site in the afternoon.
“I’ve always been a race fan,” said Guest, explaining that her interest grew from open-wheel races at Indianapolis to NASCAR when her son got her interested in Dale Earnhardt. “My son got me hooked.”
