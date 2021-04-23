The Northeast Regional Health Department on Friday announced the drive-through vaccination site at Freedom Hall, where vaccines have been administered since December, will be moved to the Washington County Health Department on Monday.
According to the release, vaccination clinics for first doses will be held at the county health department, 219 Princeton Road, April 26-28, while the final two Freedom Hall vaccination events (for second doses) will be held April 29-30. Starting May 3, all health department COVID-19 testing and vaccination will be held at the Washington County Health Department.
Both testing and vaccines will be drive-through sites located behind the building. Signs will direct people on where to go. Additionally, the NERHO announced it would be changing the county's testing hour from 8:30-9:30 a.m. to 1:30-2:30 p.m. Hawkins County's two testing locations are also having their hours adjusted, beginning Monday.
Upcoming Washington County vaccine clinics:
- April 26: 8:30-11 a.m., 219 Princeton Road, Washington County Health Department (1st dose Pfizer-BioNTech)
- April 27: 8:30-11 a.m., 219 Princeton Road (1st dose Pfizer-BioNTech)
- April 28: 7:30 a.m.-10 a.m., 219 Princeton Road (1st dose Pfizer-BioNTech)
- April 29: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1320 Pactolas Road, Freedom Hall (2nd dose Pfizer-BioNTech)
- April 30: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1320 Pactolas Road, Freedom Hall (2nd dose Pfizer-BioNTech)
The NRHO also announced several new vaccine clinics in surrounding counties next week:
Carter County, Great Lakes Workforce Development (Pfizer-BioNTech):
- April 26, 9-11 a.m.
- April 28, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Greene County, Greene Valley Development Center (Pfizer-BioNTech):
- April 27, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- April 29, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Hawkins County, Phipps Bend Industrial Park (Pfizer-BioNTech):
- April 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- April 30, 7-9 a.m.
Hancock County, Hancock County Health Department (Moderna):
- April 26, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
- April 29, 7-9 a.m.
- April 30, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
Johnson County, Johnson County Health Department (Moderna):
- April 26, 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- April 28, 9-11 a.m.
Unicoi County, Unicoi County High School (Pfizer-BioNTech):
- April 27, 9 a.m. to noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m.