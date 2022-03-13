Washington County officials say extending waterlines to rural areas of the county continues to be a top priority.
A 2019 engineering report prepared by Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc. found Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy told the Press in January that the county ended 2021 by installing 2,800 feet of waterlines to the Treadway Trail subdivision in the Telford area.
That project was made possible by a seven-person county crew working under the supervision of the town of Jonesborough to help speed completion of waterline projects in the county.
County commissioners have approved an interlocal agreement with Jonesborough to create the work crew, which officials said would help to both speed up and reduce costs of waterline projects in the town’s service area.
“We have eight projects identified for that crew over the next few years,” the mayor said, noting the next will be two separate projects along Greenwood Drive.
County officials hope to use a large share of the county’s American Recovery Plan Act money to fund a number of waterline extension projects in those rural areas.
Commissioners voted last year to proceed with a list of 15 water projects to serve rural communities. Those projects were identified by the county’s Water Task Force and cover 48 months of work.
The waterline resolution didn’t specify how those water projects — totaling nearly $8 million — will be funded, but commissioners have indicated they would like to see a sizable portion of the $25.1 million the county will receive from ARPA go to expanding the county’s water infrastructure.
That includes designating some of the federal finds for hiring and equipping the new waterline installation crew to be supervised by the town of Jonesborough.
The county will be working with its municipal partners on the following waterline projects:
• City of Kingsport — Deakins Road, Double Springs Road and Hunt Road.
• City of Johnson City — Grassy Valley Road, Bill Bennett Road, Hartmantown Road and Pleasant Valley Road.
• Town of Jonesborough — Greenwood Drive (East and West), Dry Creek Road, portions of Tenn. Highway 81 South, Ralph Hoss Road, Treadway Trail, Malone Hollow and Bill Cox roads, and the eastern portion of Saylor Hill Road.
In an earlier interview with the Press, Commissioner Bryan Davenport, the chairman of Washington County’s Water Task Force, said passage of the waterline resolution is a “very important step” in improving infrastructure in the county.
“This sets a road map going forward to get every citizen in Washington County access to municipal water,” he said. “This will take a commitment from future commissions to complete, but the journey has begun.”
He said the resolution also demonstrates what can be done by working together as a commission with local municipalities to identify the projects that make sense to complete.
“We worked with the engineer to determine the priority of the projects, the projected cost and the number of households served,” Davenport said. “It was a very analytical process.”
He said his task force will continue to “work with our municipal water partners in Jonesborough, Johnson City and Kingsport to identify additional projects in the near future.”
Davenport said this collaboration is especially important as additional grant funding becomes available to the county.