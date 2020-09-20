In the wake of last weekend’s incident during a Black Lives Matter march in Johnson City, we asked both the Johnson City Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol to offer advice about safety around demonstrations — both for demonstrators and those who encounter them.
Neither law enforcement agency answered our request.
The THP directed us to state laws governing traffic safety and stated that officials would not comment because of the pending criminal case against Jared Lafer, the North Carolina man charged with aggravated assault in the Sept. 12 incident. Lafer is accused of running over a man in a State of Franklin Road crosswalk during the march.
The Press was not asking the officials to comment specifically on the Lafer case, but we can understand why they would be reticent. We won’t make a judgment either — at least until Lafer has his day in court and all the evidence is presented.
Demonstrations in this region largely had been free of serious injury until last weekend’s incident. But the storm of conflict across the nation is fueling anxiety locally on all sides, and the crosswalk conflict fanned those flames. People want to know what they should do in such situations.
Given that level of concern about safety, let’s borrow a phrase from law enforcement’s advice regarding flash flooding: “Turn around, don’t drown.”
The analogy is simple: Avoid situations that could put you or your family in danger and do not inject more strife into the situation. That’s a good philosophy for most difficult moments in life, and it’s especially applicable here.
Drivers who encounter protesters should seek every available alternative before entering a crowd. Take a different route. Turn a different direction. Wait patiently. Unless there is clear and present danger, a driver has no right to injure anyone with a vehicle. State law specifically outlines that drivers yield the right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections when a pedestrian could be in danger. It also requires drivers to exercise “due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian upon any roadway, and shall give warning by sounding the horn when necessary.”
By the same token, pedestrians should also do everything possible to avoid injury. No one should blame victims in such cases, but staying free from conflict is the smartest move. If a driver insists on being a jerk, just move aside. Do not elevate the danger by engaging a driver.
State law requires pedestrians to yield to approaching vehicles unless they cross at marked intersections and crosswalks. It also prohibits pedestrians from suddenly leaving a curb or other place of safety and then walking or running into the path of a vehicle.
In all cases, when one perceives an imminent threat, dialing 911 should be the first course of action before escalation.
While we recognize that emotions and personal beliefs are bound to contribute to such situations, it’s up to all of us to curb our reactions to protect ourselves and those around us.
Such privileges as driving and our freedoms as citizens — including speech and the right to assemble — are contingent on how responsibly we behave, especially when we are stressed.