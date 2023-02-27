9c0093e7-9f10-2802-a5ea-67b6606a699a.jpg

John Roberts and Kenny Wallace will team up to bring the Race Day Revival to Bristol Motor Speedway prior to the Food City Dirt Race on April 9.

Kenny Wallace, a veteran of over 900 NASCAR starts, and former NASCAR Speed Channel host John Roberts are bringing back a blast from the past to the big stage at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In a reprisal of the popular NASCAR RaceDay Live show, Wallace and Roberts will provide pre-race entertainment with the BMS Race Day Revival starting 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 at the Food City Fan Zone stage.

