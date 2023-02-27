Kenny Wallace, a veteran of over 900 NASCAR starts, and former NASCAR Speed Channel host John Roberts are bringing back a blast from the past to the big stage at Bristol Motor Speedway.
In a reprisal of the popular NASCAR RaceDay Live show, Wallace and Roberts will provide pre-race entertainment with the BMS Race Day Revival starting 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9 at the Food City Fan Zone stage.
The two will get fans up to speed on all the at-track activities with driver and special guest interviews during the hour-long show prior to the Food City Dirt Race that evening. Wallace, winner of the 1994 Food City 250 Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, has raced extensively on dirt since the end of his NASCAR career.
The younger brother of nine-time Bristol Cup Series winner Rusty Wallace, won 11 dirt-track races last season. He brings a ton of energy to the show.
“We are so amped to bring RaceDay Live back to Bristol Motor Speedway to help kick off the Food City Dirt Race on Easter Sunday,” Wallace said. “Everyone knows how much I love dirt and I can’t wait to bring my perspective and analysis to everything going on that weekend at Bristol. We’re going to bring some legends and current drivers out for interviews, and have a whole lot of fun.”
The idea to bring back Race Day came from Speedway Motorsports Chairman Marcus Smith and Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell as a way to celebrate NASCAR’s diamond anniversary.
Fans are encouraged to arrive early and grab a good spot for the show. They should bring plenty of wacky homemade signs with a special prize awarded for the best sign. Wallace and Roberts will be available for a brief fan autograph session following the show.
“When we were thinking about ways to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary, we thought having the Race Day Revival would be the perfect way to add a spark to the weekend,” Caldwell said. “Kenny has an outgoing and engaging personality, and always makes sure the fans have a wonderful time. It will be wonderful to have Kenny and John back at Bristol to relive the old RaceDay Live shows.”
Wallace, who holds the record for 547 Xfinity Series starts, is as natural with the microphone as behind the wheel. He still races dirt modifieds on occasion and has a popular YouTube channel. Roberts, who retired from FOX Sports in 2018, serves as co-host of the Sirius XM Radio show Tradin’ Paint with former Richard Childress Racing crew member Danny “Chocolate” Myers.
They see Bristol as the perfect place to bring back their old show.
“Bristol Motor Speedway called me late last year and I was in the right place to do the show,” Wallace said. “I want to do this and the fans deserve it. When they approached me with this, I was like, ‘This feels right. Let’s do it.’”