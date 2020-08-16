BLOUNTVILLE — Domtar Corporation’s Kingsport paper mill “was clearly going to shutter” without a coordinated community and state effort to repurpose the facility, NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker told a recent Executive Committee meeting held via Zoom.
It all happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Domtar is closing the uncoated freesheet manufacturing operation at its Kingsport mill and the Ridgefields converting center, but will enter the linerboard packaging market with the conversion of the Kingsport paper machine.
When Domtar idled the mill in April, the facility employed 304 workers. The converted mill is expected to directly employ approximately 160 workers. A payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement calls on Domtar to maintain a minimum of 140 full-time jobs. The employees at the facility are represented by a collective bargaining agreement, according to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“Copy paper is not selling like it used to be,” Walker noted. “This is a great opportunity to use recycled raw materials that’s very clean, very environmentally friendly. Winning this plant was a competitive process.”
In crediting those who helped win the project, Walker cited NETWORKS Economic Development Director Michael Parker, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt, Kingsport Chamber Chief Financial Officer Elaine Bodenweiser and Lynn Tully, regional director with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. He also said state Sen. Jon Lundberg and state Reps. John Crawford and Bud Hulsey had a role.
“Everybody was all hands on deck on this,” Walker pointed out.
Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said: “There were a lot of players who made this happen. Economic development is still a major concern for all of us.”
The PILOT calls for Domtar to pay 75% of the taxes it would have paid beginning in 2024 and each year through 2038. It also calls on the company to provide financial assistance to the city not to exceed $500,000 in reconstructing the nearby Scott Adams Skate Park at Brickyard Park. Frank Cloud Park will be relocated to the Kingsport Landing area of town (near the roundabout on Netherland Inn Road and Industry Drive). The city of Kingsport will receive Cement Hill, which could be commercially used or become a passive park, according to a city document. Domtar will provide trees for the city to plant on Cement Hill. The company will also create a strong vegetative buffer along the Greenbelt and Center Street near Cloud Park.
Once in full operation, the converted mill will produce and market approximately 600,000 tons annually of high-quality and medium recycled linerboard. The conversion is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023. The city is expecting an “average local spend” of $130 million once the operation reopens.
Domtar estimates the conversion cost to be between $300-$350 million. An estimated 200 contractors are expected to be at the site. The city is expecting a $28 million annual economic impact during the conversion. Domtar also will receive a $1.5 million state “Fast Track” grant.
“They came away with more dollars per job than any project I can recall,” Walker said of Domtar.
To help out with an expected increase in truck traffic, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has agreed to make improvements to the Interstate 26-Stone Drive interchange and Lynn Garden Drive.
Walker stressed all communities have been hit hard by COVID-19.
“A lot of people have had significant layoffs,” he said. “It’s a tough time and I don’t know when we’re going to get out of this thing.”