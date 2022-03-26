PINEY FLATS — A new opportunity that benefits Rocky Mount State Historic Site is now taking applications.
An open design contest has been launched to select artwork for the newest license plate featuring Tennessee’s most notable tagline, “The Volunteer State.” Following a contest in which the public is invited to submit design concepts, and a campaign to secure commitments from purchasers, Tennesseans should have the option of purchasing a “Volunteer State” license plate for their vehicle, motorcycle, RV, or boat.
A specialty license plate is an excellent opportunity for a nonprofit like Rocky Mount to raise much-needed funds apart from the state’s budget, while also providing Tennesseans with new ways to show pride in their state.
“We are optimistic that someone will capture the essence of the Volunteer state in a way that leads to robust statewide sales of the plate, and creates a revenue source to support Rocky Mount’s ongoing effort to tell its compelling story,” said Steve Darden, a Rocky Mount trustee who is helping lead the effort.
If you or anyone you know has any artistic or design experience or interest in Tennessee history, go to volunteerstatetag.org or call (423) 538-7396.
The contest winner will have their artwork featured on the official Tennessee/Rocky Mount specialty license plates, receive a creator’s award of $200, and a one-year free membership to Rocky Mount.
Most will recognize the nickname from the University of Tennessee’s sports teams, as they have been known as “The Volunteers” since 1905, but it is older than that, and means much more than athletics.
The history behind Tennessee’s nickname dates back to both the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War. The “Volunteers” name is derived from the over 1,500 patriotic Tennesseans who fought under General Andrew Jackson, at the Battle of New Orleans during the War of 1812. The same Volunteer spirit carried on when the Mexican-American War broke out in 1835.
Rocky Mount played a significant role in the nation’s westward movement before Tennessee achieved statehood in 1796, serving as the capital of the Southwest Territory from 1790 to 1792.
The Volunteer state spans 500 miles from Mountain City to Memphis. Rocky Mount hopes to promote a license plate that will honor this unique, diverse, and remarkable state. Members of the public are invited to submit a design to Rocky Mount for consideration. Anyone who is interested must cede any future claim on the design or proceeds and agree for their name and likeness to be used to acknowledge their contributions to the project.
Contestants will have until April 11 to create and submit their design. Once available, members of the public will be able to reserve a Volunteer State license plate for $35 plus state fees. Further information is available at the Rocky Mount State Historic Site and online at volunteerstatetag.org or by phone at (423) 538-7396.
State Sen. Jon Lundberg and Rep. Scotty Campbell sponsored the enabling legislation in Nashville.