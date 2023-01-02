CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action.

The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 of their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew Knittel scored 12 of his game-high 22 in the period, and Bradin Minton, Joltin Harrison and Blake Head combined for the other 10. Minton finished the game with 17.

