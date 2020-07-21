JONESBOROUGH - Vivian Lois Silvers, 89, Jonesborough passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Services will be held 1:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the service hour.
Due to the current Covid-19 regulations our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We are asking guests and family members attending visitation and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home is serving the Silvers family. 423-928-2245