Founded last summer in response to the pandemic's impact on local artists and artisans, the virtual art and food gallery EAT/ART Space is all about connection and collaboration.

And though vaccines make real the possibility of the world returning to some sense of normalcy in late 2021, founder and curator Jocelyn Mathewes wants to keep that collaboration going as long as there is interest — though it doesn't have to stay in her dining room, where it's been since its inception. The virtual gallery features interviews with the artist, a livestream of the gallery and gives audiences the ability to purchase art from the gallery's website.

"This project is for the artists and food community; I'm here for it if they are," Mathewes said. "While EAT/ART space is currently in my dining room, it doesn't have to stay there. I'm most interested in and open to continuing to collaborate with others — that's where I see possibilities opening up. One of those ideas is coordinating a larger pop-up event, perhaps in a rented space that would like to host artists & food.

"Our region already has several local art pop-ups happening; there are restaurants and breweries hosting artists too," Mathewes continued. "The energy is all there, and I'm excited to see where it leads."

Mathewes said the response thus far has been very positive from artists, the food community and audiences alike, something that "brings me so much joy."

"My own sense from feedback is it's been a positive and engaging experience for both artists and the community. During artist talks on Instagram and Facebook, we've seen a consistent audience show up and ask artists lots of questions about their work," Mathewes said. "Artists themselves have mentioned that it feels good to show their work in a professional way and add to their experience of speaking publicly about their art. Restaurants have expressed appreciation to me.

"Audience members have mentioned to me they've learned about new artists and places to eat — hearing that brings me so much joy."

Mathewes had lined up eight events through November, the third of which begins April 15 and features new work from watercolor artist Richard Graves and food from Frannie's Vegan Cafe. Graves will be interviewed by Mathewes on Instagram at 6 p.m. on April 15, with the exhibit opening on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m.

"There's been so much good food and conversation through the whole process," Mathewes said. "Talking with other artists about their work and sharing it with others gives me so much energy and excitement."

You can learn more about the EAT/ART space at www.eatart.space.

Next shows: