Johnson City police arrested a Virginia man early Sunday on several charges after officers heard gunfire coming from a West State of Franklin Road parking lot.
According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, officers were patrolling on East Market Street in downtown about 2:39 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the area of a parking lot at 150 W. State of Franklin Road.
The release said officers observed Terrell Coward, 31, Big Stone Gap, Virginia, standing beside a vehicle. Police said there were several bullet holes in the vehicle and shell casings on the ground by him. Police said they also performed a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving the parking lot and found a firearm.
The release said an investigation revealed Coward had been at a nearby bar and had reportedly gotten into an altercation with the victims outside the bar. Police said Coward went to his vehicle, got a handgun and began firing at the vehicle once they entered the parking lot. The occupants got a gun from their vehicle and began shooting back at Coward in self-defense.
Police said no one was injured.
Coward was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon and simple possession of marijuana.
He was being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $53,000 bond and scheduled for arraignment on Monday.