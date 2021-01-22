BRISTOL, Va. — A new college on the old campus of Virginia Intermont College is to begin offering classes Feb. 1 and plans to open residential halls in the fall.
The Virginia Business College (VBC) has been notified by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) that the college has received a Certificate to Operate in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This notification was provided by Peter Blake, director of SCHEV, Jan. 20.
Dr. Gene Couch, president of Virginia Business College, said that “this is a significant milestone in the history of the college” and that with the certificate “the college can begin admitting students” and “classes will start on February 1, 2021.”
The Virginia Business College is located in Bristol, Virginia at 1013 Moore St, the campus of the former Virginia Intermont College.
The college offers a bachelor’s degree in business. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, thefirst semester offerings will be online and commuter-based ones. However, the college plans to move to a residential model in the fall.
Couch said that “education is an investment in your future” and went on to say “we have the right programs that are student-centered and career-focused.
“Our programs will provide you with the knowledge and skills for a rewarding career. We are the right place.”
He cited the iconic sign that spans the Tennessee and Virginia sides of State Street that calls Bristol “a good place to live.”
“We believe that Bristol is a great place to learn. We are located a few blocks from downtown Bristol on the former campus of Virginia Intermont College.
“And most importantly, you will be with the right people. All of our employees are carefully selected and bring knowledge, skills, and a desire to assist and challenge you in support of your educational goals.”
For more information about the college or its offerings, contact the college at (276) 644-3822 or through its website, VirginiaBC.org.