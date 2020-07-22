On July 1, Ballad Health had 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with another patient under investigation and awaiting test results.
As of July 22, that number sits at 70 (18 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators), with another 30 patients under investigation — a more than 500% increase. Ballad Health’s Chief Operating Officer, Eric Deaton, called the rise, and trajectory, “very disturbing,” saying the region is “really at war with this disease.”
“We’re still on this more upward trajectory to have some very high numbers of inpatients,” he said.
Ballad’s Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Clay Runnels, said Ballad is expecting hospitalizations to continue increasing, even though the number can drop day-to-day.
“Although we will see some ups and downs, we’re still very concerned because of the number of total infections that we’re seeing in our 21-county area, which, statistically speaking, means we’re going to have a lot more admissions coming our way in the next two to three weeks,” Runnels said.
Runnels noted the system’s coverage area had more than 800 new cases last week, and that about 5-10% cases usually end up in the hospital at some point, typically about one to two weeks after contracting the disease. Hospitalizations have been concentrated in Sullivan and Washington County.
Deaton said the healthcare system currently has about “a hundred or so” beds for COVID-19 patients, but capacity will increase to about 145-150 by the end of the week. Ballad is also creating surge plans to increase capacity to 200-250, if needed. Last week, the system only had about 40 beds available.
In order to increase capacity, some staff members at the system’s more rural hospitals are being moved to its larger facilities treating COVID-19 patients. Last week, employees at Hancock Memorial Hospital and Hawkins County Memorial Hospital learned that they would be transferred to Holston Valley Medical Center in anticipation for a surge, while the hospitals temporarily stop medical admissions and surgeries.
On Wednesday, Deaton said similar plans are in place at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Greeneville Community Hospital East, Unicoi County Hospital, Russell County Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Franklin Woods (Johnson City) and Greeneville Community Hospital will reduce their ICU capacity and shift staff to Johnson City Medical Center, while Smyth and Russell County Hospital will discontinue ICU admissions, cap inpatient capacity and shift staff to Johnston Memorial Hospital (Abingdon) and Bristol Regional Medical Center. If needed, Unicoi County Hospital will shift staff to Sycamore Shoals Hospital (Elizabethton) and JCMC.
“Shifting our team members to these locations is really the best way for us to create capacity without having to stop surgeries in our region,” Deaton said.
Runnels again urged people to continue following public health guidelines, saying “we truly are in a state of community spread.”
“It’s important to continue to recognize the seriousness of the situation,” Runnels said. “COVID-19 is causing significant death and disability across the Appalachian Highlands.”
Deaton said that, based on current trends, the system could see about 200 patients by mid-August, though the system is hoping cases will begin leveling off in the next two to three weeks, so long as people adhere to public health recommendations.
Testing delays
Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, said the system is experiencing testing delays much like the rest of the country, with results taking about 7-10 days to come back. For inpatients, however, Ballad has two rapid tests — one that takes a few hours to return results and one that takes about a day, though those tests are limited.
“Our health system is not immune to that trend,” Swift said of the nationwide delays. “We’re at the point now that you may see test results take anywhere from 7-10 days, up to a week or longer.”
Deaton said testing delays were at least partly responsible for the 11-patient decrease in hospitalizations yesterday.
Swift said people looking for results should avoid calling emergency rooms, as they don’t have results. Those awaiting results can call the nurse connect line or visit their online portal.
Antibody testing
Ballad Health has tested more than 7,000 people for COVID-19 antibodies, with the “majority so far having been negative, which tells us the majority of the population is still susceptible to COVID-19,” Swift said.
Antibody testing is extremely important for Ballad Health, as it can help them identify potential blood donors with a past infection whose plasma can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Marsh Regional Blood Center announced on Monday that it will give blood donors a free antibody test to help pad their blood supplies and find potential plasma donors.
“Right now, with this second surge, we’ve seen demand just increase and spike up, and with that increased demand, we’ve noticed that that has taken our supplies to near critical levels,” the center’s Medical Director, Dr. Evan Kulbacki, told the Press on Monday. “We really need this convalescent plasma, and each person that donates convalescent plasma actually can help two people if you split the donations into two.”