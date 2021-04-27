Health departments under the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health office will no longer require vaccine appointments, though they remain available.
According to a release from the NERHO, health departments serving Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties will be open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to administer vaccines. The sites will use the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Vaccines are available to everyone 16 and older in the state, though 16 and 17-year-olds can only receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. For questions, call the Northeast Regional Information Line at (423) 979-4689. To schedule an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov or go to covidvaccinefinder.org to find another local provider.
Over the weekend, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced it would cease giving first-doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at Whitetop Creek Park this Friday, though second doses will be administered there until May 21. The site will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from April 26-May 21.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after its use was suspended while the federal agencies investigated reports of rare but serious blood clots in several people who received the vaccine.