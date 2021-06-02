KNOXVILLE — The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will make submitting ACT or SAT scores optional through the fall 2025 admissions cycle in an effort to make the application process for undergraduate admission more equitable for prospective students and their families.
UT moved to a test-optional application process in July 2020 as testing companies and centers suspended testing during the pandemic, making it more difficult for students to submit a complete application. Even as more centers begin to reopen, access to testing continues to be a challenge, with limited appointment options and capacity.
A five-year extension of the test-optional process will help alleviate stress and anxiety for prospective students and provide greater flexibility for applicants who may have difficulty accessing tests.
Universities across the country are increasingly making standardized test scores optional, as college preparedness can be displayed in a variety of ways. UT’s application will give students the ability to showcase both academic and nonacademic talents, including leadership, community engagement, critical thinking, and intellectual curiosity.
“Though we believe admissions tests do provide additional validity to our decisions, we also understand the tests are just one part of a student’s story. This five-year test-optional policy will allow us to collect data and assess how effective admissions tests are for our population of students,” said Fabrizio D’Aloisio, associate vice provost for enrollment management and executive director of Undergraduate Admissions.
More than 9,000 prospective students applied without submitting test scores in the first year of the test-optional process. University officials will review the results of the process in five years and decide about extending it beyond the 2025 admissions cycle.
Students can still choose to submit ACT or SAT scores if they believe the scores adequately reflect their academic achievements.
UT will continue to use a holistic review process to evaluate each applicant’s college readiness and preparation to contribute in positive ways to the campus community.
All applicants, regardless of test score submission, will be considered for Honors and Scholars programs and applicable scholarships if their application is submitted and completed by the appropriate deadline.
More details about the admissions process are available on the Office of Undergraduate Admissions website.