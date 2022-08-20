BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to rank among the top programs in the nation, not just in football but in all 20 sports at the school.
Moreover, White, who was serenaded Friday by Tennessee High School’s Slim Pickins bluegrass band with “Rocky Top” and served lunch by Virginia High School culinary arts students, said he hopes that same winning spirit will bolster this year’s United Way campaigns in the Tri-Cities.
NEWS FROM ROCKY TOP
“Support the Vols, support the United Way,” White said, calling Knoxville the “greatest college sports city in America” and adding, “I expect football to make a big jump.”
White came to Bristol’s Delta Hotels by Marriott for a luncheon to help kick off United Way campaigns in Greater Kingsport; Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia; the East Tennessee Highlands (Johnson City, Washington County, Elizabethton and Carter County); Greene County; and Hawkins County.
John Tickle, of Strongwell Corp. and chairman of the United Way of Bristol Endowment Campaign, introduced White, who joined UT in January 2021.
Tickle asked during a question-and-answer session about the academic performance of UT athletes, which was one of the things that helped the school win the All Sports Cup from the Southeastern Conference.
Last year, UT had the highest grade point average of athletics in school history, an average of 3.21 among more than 500 athletes, with 60 earning a perfect 4.0.
“We can and we will build the very best athletic program in this country,” White said. “We have great early momentum.
NO WINNING AT ALL COSTS
White said that winning, however, can’t come at the expense of integrity in light of recent sports recruiting violations. “We want to win the right way,” White said. of insisting that athletes, coaches and the school follow an honorable path forward.
“The overall success of the team is more important than individual success,” White said.
Further, he said putting the right people in the right position with needed resources will bring UT back to being progressive and innovative in successful athletics as it was from the 1960s through the 1990s.
The athletics operating budget is $143 million but is expected to increase to $170 million by year’s end, White noted. He added that prices went down in 60% of tickets but up in the other 40%. The plan is to reach a budget of $200 million, putting UT in the top five nationwide.
Facilities improvements include a $300 million project at iconic Neyland Stadium, including two video boards that will make money, and a $30 million expansion of the Anderson Training Center for football, as well as a new baseball stadium on the existing site.
“All these things add up to winning,” White said.
UNITED WAY GOALS
As for United Way fundraising goals this year, the East Tennessee Highlands group has not set an annual goal, while the Bristol goal is $1 million; Kingsport, $3 million; and Greene County $300,000. No one from Hawkins County United Way was in attendance.
HomeTrust Bank sponsored the lunch. Greg Purdue, chairman of the Kingsport United Way campaign and a First Horizon bank official, said that a spirit of community through United Way helps neighbors facing the COVID-19 pandemic aftermath, inflation, a recession whether it is called one or not, and housing insecurity.
“The good news is we’re up for the task,” Purdue said.
Chris Lee, chief operating officer of Bill Gatton Enterprises and president of the Bristol United Way, repeatedly reminded White about a second UT football game at Bristol Motor Speedway following the September 2016 matchup of UT over Virginia Tech. He also mentioned the forthcoming Rhythm and Roots festival and opening of the casino in the former Bristol Mall earlier this year.
“It (the casino) rivals anything you see in Las Vegas,” Lee said. “We’ve got it going on.”
Matt Evans, head of the East Tennessee Highlands United Way and a vice president at HomeTrust, said the effort is to bring health, education and financial stability to the region and its people.
TWO EDUCATORS’ PERSPECTIVES
Bristol, Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor and Bristol, Virginia Superintendent of Schools Keith Perrigan co-chair this year’s Bristol campaign, and took playful jabs at one another.
“He tells us he’s leading the campaign already because he has a donation from the casino on the Virginia side,” Tudor said, adding on a serious note, “especially coming out of the pandemic, the needs of our families are great.” She said, “We forget they have real trauma and real serious needs” filled by a Reading Buddies program and a kindergarten backpack program, both helped by United Way.
Perrigan then spoke, quipping, “I have to follow Dr. Tudor’s stand-up comedy act and precede the athletic director of the University of Tennessee.” However, on a serious note, he said “education can be the great equalizer” as long as students know they will have things like sufficient food and clothing.
He cited a childcare training center at Virginia High, providing dual enrollment college credit to students and serving the community, again made possible with help from United Way.