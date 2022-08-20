BRISTOL, Va. — University of Tennessee athletic director Danny White has predicted UT athletics will improve to rank among the top programs in the nation, not just in football but in all 20 sports at the school.

Slim Pickins plays at regional United Way kickoff

The after-school band from Tennessee High School in Bristol plays for the 2022 regional United Way campaign kickoff Aug. 19, in Bristol, Virginia.

Moreover, White, who was serenaded Friday by Tennessee High School’s Slim Pickins bluegrass band with “Rocky Top” and served lunch by Virginia High School culinary arts students, said he hopes that same winning spirit will bolster this year’s United Way campaigns in the Tri-Cities.

Danny White mug

Danny White, athletic director for the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
John Tickle, chairman of the United Way of Bristol Endowment Campaign

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Greg Purdue, chairman of the 2022 Kingsport United Way campaign
Annette Tudor mug

Bristol, Tennessee Director of Schools Annette Tudor
Keith Perrigan mug

Keith Perrigan, superintendent of Bristol, Virginia Public Schools.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video